Marvel Fans Are Loving She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's NSFW Captain America Joke
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is setting Marvel Twitter on fire, thanks to the post-credits scene of its premiere episode. If you haven't watched She-Hulk yet, clearly you should probably stop reading HERE. If you have seen the show, then you, too, experienced the hilarity of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) finally getting the answer to the question that had been plaguing her (and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans) for years: is Steve Rogers a virgin?
(SPOILERS) In the end-credits tag for She-Hulk Episode 1, we get another look at the night Jen and her cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) spent drinking at Hulk's homemade bar ("Bruce's Bar") on a tropical island. While in the midst of some Hulk-sized drinking, Jen got Bruce to confess a crucial truth: Stever Rogers got laid while he was a mascot for the USO Tour. Jen ends the episode with the epic declaration that "Captain America F*@ks!"
Needless to say: Marvel Twitter is having a filed day with this NSFW Cap reference in She-Hulk!
Instant CLASSIC
"CAPTAIN AMERICA FU--"#SheHulk pic.twitter.com/km0CYkS0iY— @ogvouchcarti/tiktok (@StevenReyes27) August 18, 2022
The new GOAT of MCU post-credits scenes.prevnext
Read the Full Transcript
Spoilers for She-Hulk episode 1— Jack (-_•) // she hulk spoilers (@captaincupkicks) August 18, 2022
LMAOOOO THIS IS THE GREATEST THING EVER CAPTAIN AMERICA FUCKS #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/Z1AGrybpbc
It's even better when you get the whole scene!prevnext
OH IT'S ON NOW!
She-Hulk Episode 1 - end credits
"Captain America fuuuckssss!!!!" 🤣😂😆😄😃 pic.twitter.com/hvyu6n8edR— N⭕tSure (@NotSure10423) August 18, 2022
You thought Steve Rogers was a thirst trap BEFORE?! Get ready now...prevnext
Official Investigation
A better piece of journalism may exist... but I can't think of one. @HelenLOHara https://t.co/rLHxq0KyI4— James Dyer (@jamescdyer) August 18, 2022
We aren't usually in the habit of promoting articles from other sites... But we're also never going to touch this one ourselves – so ✌prevnext
She-Hulk Is My Spirit Animal
I may have found my spiritual twin in the MCU and her name is Jennifer Walters. And......"CAPTAIN AMERICA FU--" #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/WmICAlYyn5— Lucas Andrews (@lucasandie21) August 18, 2022
Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters just made millions of new friends.prevnext
LET THEM SPEAK!
“Captain America Fu-” Marvel will never let anyone say the word 😂 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/H3FJPxUWqc— MCU Report (@MCUReport) August 18, 2022
Jennifer Walters may have a legit First Amendment case on her hands...prevnext
What Would Cap Say???
Language pic.twitter.com/dEXDvPgq2k— Foundmypeace (@Innerpeace112) August 18, 2022
Steve Rogers would not approve of ANY of this as a conversation topic...prevnext
Is Captain America Star-Lord's Grandpa?!
#SheHulk SPOILERS— CAPTAIN_117 (@captain_117) August 18, 2022
Wait so if Captain America lost his virginity on the USO tour in the 40’s then...DID STEVE FUCK STAR-LORDS GRANDMA!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/GO6EaMgi4z
That moment you realize Captain America lost his virginity to Star-Lord's grandmother.#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #CaptainAmericaFu-- pic.twitter.com/G1XXRmSuRn— ERod 🔨 (@ERodBuster1) August 18, 2022
Before She-Hulk, the idea of actress Laura Haddock playing both Peter Quill's mother Meredith in Guardians of the Galaxy and a thirsty Cap fan in Captain America: The First Avenger was just a wholesome coincidence. Now... it's a bonafide fan theory.prev