Marvel Fans Are Loving She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's NSFW Captain America Joke

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is setting Marvel Twitter on fire, thanks to the post-credits scene of its premiere episode. If you haven't watched She-Hulk yet, clearly you should probably stop reading HERE. If you have seen the show, then you, too, experienced the hilarity of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) finally getting the answer to the question that had been plaguing her (and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans) for years: is Steve Rogers a virgin?

(SPOILERS) In the end-credits tag for She-Hulk Episode 1, we get another look at the night Jen and her cousin Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) spent drinking at Hulk's homemade bar ("Bruce's Bar") on a tropical island. While in the midst of some Hulk-sized drinking, Jen got Bruce to confess a crucial truth: Stever Rogers got laid while he was a mascot for the USO Tour. Jen ends the episode with the epic declaration that "Captain America F*@ks!"

Needless to say: Marvel Twitter is having a filed day with this NSFW Cap reference in She-Hulk!