She-Hulk Writer Confirms Series Will Deal With Sokovia Accords

After first appearing as the central plot point in Captain America: Civil War, the Sokovia Accords have largely been forgotten about. In fact, only two properties within the Marvel Cinematic Universe have even referenced the superhero-surveilling law—Black Widow, a film set immediately after Civil War, and Disney+'s WandaVision.

Now thanks to She-Hulk, a new series from the Kevin Feige-led outfit featuring lawyers at the forefront, the Sokovia Accords will return in some capacity during the series. Head writer Jessica Gao recently confirmed the show would touch on the law and what its current status is towards the end of its first season on Disney+.

"Yeah. Well, this show will answer the question of whatever happened to the Sokovia Accords," the writer said in a recent chat with The Direct. "It'll happen later in the season, but you will get an answer to what actually happened to the Accords."

She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) becomes a superhuman attorney that represents other similar characters throughout the series.

"She's amazing," Tim Roth previously said of Maslany's performance in the series. "It's actually jaw-dropping. Yeah, you know what, just watching it just on a day-to-day level, and sometimes a dialogue lands, just on that level, and her ability to absorb and then perform was quite remarkable. And she's funny. One of the signs of a good actor is their comedic touch and she has it."

"[Maslany and Ruffalo] together were very funny, and we could improvise, depending on who we were working with on any particular day," Roth continued. "Some of the directors that we worked with were up for improv, and that was funny, the idea of improvising with those characters in that situation. It was unusual, to say the least."

She-Hulk is set to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th while Daredevil: Born Again has a release frame of Spring 2024. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

