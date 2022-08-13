She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Reveals Which Avenger She Wants To Punch

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally premiering on Disney+ next week and will see Tatiana Maslany making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. The show will also feature some returning Marvel actors such as Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. She-Hulk will also mark the MCU debut of The Good Place alum, Jameela Jamil, as Mary MacPherran/Titania who will serve as an antagonist of Jennifer. Jamil has shared some fun behind-the-scenes content from the show, and her latest post is a cool fight-training video. In the comments of the tweet, she also shared which Avenger she'd like to see Titania punch.

"THEY MADE A FIGHTER OUT OF THIS MASSIVE TWAT. A miracle. Changed my life and how I feel about my body forever," Jamil captioned the video. "Which MCU character is Titania most looking forward to punching?" @Simon_Eli asked in the comments. "She would love to punch Thor," Jamil replied. You can check out the posts below:

"Titania stands out because I think she's the most annoying of them, actually," Jamil explained in a recent interview with ScreenRant. "I think she almost doesn't need to use her strength; she could just annoy you to death. And I think that is a superpower that we haven't really utilized enough. She's also very glamorous. I like the fact that she's a bit curvy, and I like the fact that she's completely unselfconscious. She's completely unselfconscious and so, so weird. We'll see."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Maslany recently spoke with Empire about She-Hulk and teased what fans can expect from seeing the show.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk." She added, "She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal ... When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Thursday, August 18th.