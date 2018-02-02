Shuri Confirmed For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Black Panther is headed from his standalone film to Avengers: Infinity War and he is bringing his little sister along for the ride.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at a press event for Black Panther, the film’s Shuri actress Letitia Wright opened up about her experience on Avengers: Infinity War, confirming her appearance the massive Marvel Studios ensemble for the first time outside of a tweet with an IMDb update, but keeps the spoilers at bay in doing so.

“It was amazing,” Wright said. “It was amazing. It was surreal to just see certain characters that I’d been watching as an audience member for years and then be opposite them. I can’t say who but it was amazing. I keep using the word amazing today. I just have to walk around with a sign that says, ‘Black Panther and the whole Marvel experience of working on Avengers: Infinity War was also amazing!’ It was amazing.”

Though Wright wouldn’t give any details, her knowledge and technical skills may be responsible for Captain America’s new shield which was revealed on Thursday and set the Internet ablaze with interest. After all, T’Challa does order his people to “get this man a shield” in the film’s first trailer.

One thing fans may hope for with Shuri in Avengers: Infinity War is an exchange between the unbelievably tech-savvy Shuri and other experts like Tony Stark and Rocket Raccoon. Wright wouldn’t bite on hinting towards such a moment in the ensemble flick but admits she is all for it. “I think that needs to happen,” she said. “Talk to [Kevin] Feige, man. Tell him to organize that. That would be amazing!”

As for Wright’s Marvel Cinematic Universe future beyond Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, the actress is eager to return to work with all of her co-stars. She evens seems to prefer it over the idea of a standalone film with Shuri’s name in the title. “That’s the kindest thing an interviewer has ever asked me,” Wright said. “I hope, whenever the time is right, if [a Shuri movie] is meant to happen, I would happily do it. But you can’t have a Shuri movie without T’Challa and you can’t have a Shuri movie without Ramonda and Nakia and the rest of the Dora Milaje and Okoye. So, I guess, the question is: when can we have Black Panther 2?”

The fate of Black Panther‘s sequel, Wright says, is in the hands of the fans: “You guys can help if you break box office and I can come back to it.”

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018. Advanced tickets are on sale now wherever tickets are sold. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.