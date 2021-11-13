Shang-Chi and Eternals Stars Unearth Tweets Asking Stan Lee to Make Them Superheroes

Sometimes you tweet your dreams and aspirations, and sometimes the decision-makers just so happen to listen. Shortly after Simu Liu was cast as Shang-Chi in the self-titled flick, a years-old tweet went viral where he asked Marvel Studios to cast him as a superhero. Now, Liu has discovered one of his Marvel Cinematic Universe colleagues also made a similar move. Back in 2013, Eternals star Barry Keoghan tweeted Stan Lee’s account asking the late Marvel creator to make him a superhero.

Fast forward eight years and Liu responded to the tweet pointing out the similarity between the career projections of the two actors. “So you too, huh,” Liu tweeted.

So you too, huh — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 13, 2021

Not only that, but Keoghan’s fellow Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani added to the fun. The Silicon Valley alumnus shared a photo of himself long before his booming actor career took off, posing next to Lee at San Diego Comic-Con.

https://twitter.com/kumailn/status/1459425209518157824?s=20

In the case of someone like Liu, Marvel Studios wasn’t even aware of the tweet until after the actor had been cast.

“Along with our casting director Sarah Finn, (we) scoured the Earth looking for Shang-Chi,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said on the red carpet premiere for Shang-Chi. “He tweeted, which we found out after he was cast; but he had an amazing audition, he had an amazing reel, did some great work up on in Canada. And just brought as you will find soon a relatability to it that all Marvel heroes need but he can also achieve, we believe, that sort of iconic status to stand within the pantheon of Marvel heroes.”

Eternals is now in theaters while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is streaming on Disney+.

