Shang-Chi: Marvel Studios Learned of Simu Liu's "We Gonna Talk" Tweet After He Was Cast

Not long after Marvel Studios announced that actor Simu Liu had been cast as the titular hero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings did Marvel fans immediately dig up an old tweet of his where he expressed an interest in playing the part. Speaking on the Red Carpet for the film's premiere in Hollywood, Marvel president Kevin Feige was asked about how Liu was cast in the role. The Shang-Chi producer referenced the infamous "Ok @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi" from the actor that was posted back in 2018, revealing they didn't learn about it until after the ink had dried.

OK @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) December 3, 2018

"Along with our casting director Sarah Finn, (we) scoured the Earth looking for Shang-Chi," Feige said. "He tweeted, which we found out after he was cast; but he had an amazing audition, he had an amazing reel, did some great work up on in Canada. And just brought as you will find soon a relatability to it that all Marvel heroes need but he can also achieve, we believe, that sort of iconic status to stand within the pantheon of Marvel heroes."

Liu himself has been vocal about how wild it is that he tweeted such a thing only for it to come to pass, while also noting other instances he made comments directed at the House of Ideas.

“Hey @Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero?,” Liu wrote on Twitter back in 2014, replying to the message in the summer of 2019 with “Lol."

Liu was previously asked if he really got his Shang-Chi role via his now famous tweet, telling Toronto Life: "In December of 2018, I was coming off my third season of Kim's Convenience, where I play Jung, and I was thinking I was all hot stuff. The news had just dropped that Marvel was casting for Shang-Chi, and I facetiously tweeted at them, 'Hey, are we going to talk or what?' I didn't have any expectations. With these giant movies, the casting call goes out to hundreds if not thousands all over the world."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere in theaters on September 3rd. Unlike Black Widow the Marvel Studios production will only be available in theaters and won't be streaming on Disney+ Premier Access.