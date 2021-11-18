Simu Liu Is Smiling and Terrified in Saturday Night Live Rehearsals

Live from New York, it’s… Simu Liu! The actor known for playing the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is having a busy month in the Big Apple. Not only is Liu hosting Saturday Night Live this week, but he will also be swinging by Sesame Street for a Thanksgiving Day special that is set to introduce the first Asian American muppet. Liu is one of a few Marvel stars who have been asked to host SNL this season, taking the Studio 8H stage only one week after Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantunmania‘s Jonathan Majors. Liu took to Instagram yesterday to express his excitement (and nerves) over his upcoming sketch show appearance.

“JUST SMILE TO HIDE THE CRIPPLING ANXIETY OF KNOWING YOU’RE GONNA HOST SNL IN THREE DAYS,” Liu wrote. Some of the actor’s Shang-Chi co-stars commented on the post. “Simu Night Live,” Benedict Wong wrote. “You are gonna be great! 🙌,” Fala Chen added. You can check out Liu’s post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters in September and not only broke Labor Day weekend records with its successful opening at the box office, but it’s also now the highest-grossing movie of 2021 at the domestic box office. Since the movie was released, Liu has shared fun videos from his Marvel press tour. The actor posted a video showcasing his journey in Los Angeles and followed it up with a video from his London tour before sharing highlights from his visit to Toronto. Before being announced as an SNL host, Liu had another exciting journey in New York, which not only included doing press for his Marvel film but an extra special stop at the Met Gala.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng’er Zhang as Xialing, Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, Fala Chen as Ying Li, Florian Munteanu as Razor Fist, Ronny Chieng as Jon Jon, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now streaming on Disney+. Simu Liu is set to host Saturday Night Live on November 20th.