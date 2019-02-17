‘SNL’: Don Cheadle And Alex Moffat Play Buddy Cops

Avengers: Endgame star Don Cheadle must be living his best life this year. He’s set to appear in Marvel’s upcoming Avengers mega-blockbuster and tonight, he’ll check another thing off his bucket list as he hosts Saturday Night Live.

Leading up to his SNL hosting debut, Cheadle has appeared in a number of promotional spots, including the hilarious buddy cop comedy above. Cheadle and SNL star Alex Moffat appear as police officers in a spoof of cop comedies of the 80s and 90s.

Along with Cheadle as host, tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live is set to feature Gary Clark Jr. as the musical guest. Most recently, Cheadle’s been in the news for jokingly refusing to do press tours with Endgame co-star Mark Ruffalo. Speaking with Jimmy Fallon, Cheadle says Ruffalo says too much.

“He runs his mouth a lot,” Cheadle said to laughs from the audience. “Why do I need that hassle, right? I don’t need to be sitting next to him when he blows the whole reveal of the movie. Him and Tom Holland… a little chatty,” Cheadle said before warning his costars that there were “penalties to pay.”

The actor echoed the sentiments on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“Well if you listen very closely, he actually started to say the absolute truth, and then had to try to say ‘everybody’ after he almost said ‘half.’ It was like, ‘You just messed the whole thing up!’” Cheadle said.

Cheadle’s latest MCU appearance in Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Netflix and his character — James Rhodes/War Machine — is next scheduled to appear in Avengers: Endgame on April 26th. Other Marvel movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 pm Eastern on NBC.



