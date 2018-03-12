Fan Edit Reimagines ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ as ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer

Well it is a galaxy, just not one far, far away.

Thanks to a fan on YouTube, Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians get the Star Wars treatment in a clever reimagining of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy done in the style of the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Using the music from the Solo trailer throughout, YouTuber Mr. Krepshus breaks down scenes from the first Guardians film in similar sections as the Solo trailer to tease the story of a young smuggler who ends up teaming up with a rag-tag group of misfits to save the galaxy from a powerful and looming evil. Yes, we’re still talking about Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). You can check out the trailer in the video above.

As you can see, Guardians fits neatly into the Solo mold and, as we’ve pointed out, the stories are somewhat similar. Both Quill and Han Solo are smugglers whose lives take a decidedly unexpected turn that leads them to the defense of the galaxy. It’s something that Pratt himself has even pointed out, back when Guardians was released in 2014, that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had described Quill as “Han Solo meets Marty McFly.”

The fan-made Guardians/Solo mashup also isn’t the first video creation the trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story has inspired. Last month, YouTuber Daz Tribbles made a teaser trailer that imagined the iconic smuggler in anime form while yet another YouTuber, Shooptube, did a recut of the Solo trailer to the tune of Star Wars Kinect‘s “I’m Han Solo”. Star Wars Kinect was one of the final video games created for the universe before Disney purchased Lucasfilm and it was one of the final titles completed by LucasArts before it was ultimately closed and allowed fans to use lightsabers in battle as well as dance thanks to its use of the Xbox 360’s Kinect add-on which was popular when the game was released in 2012.

Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in theaters on May 25th.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!