Sony’s ‘Sinister Six’ Spinoff Still in the Works

Even though it went through a bit of a rough patch at the end of the Tobey Maguire era, and throughout Andrew Garfield’s tenure, Sony’s Marvel-less Spider-Man franchise seems to have finally found its footing. In addition to the Tom Holland’s already-beloved take on Peter Parker (which is produced with help from Marvel Studios), Sony has delivered back-to-back franchise builders using the comic characters at their disposal. October’s Venom was a financial juggernaut, proving that the Spidey rogues could stand on their own, and the critically-acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is already launching an animated Marvel universe of its own.

This may have sounded strange just a couple of years ago, but Sony is almost to a point where they can do just about anything with these Spider-Man characters, including that Sinister Six movie that was supposed to follow Amazing Spider-Man 2.

If you recall, X-Men producer and Bad Times at the El Royale director Drew Goddard had written a script for a Sinister Six movie that Sony was apparently very impressed with. However, after the debacle that was Amazing Spider-Man 2, and the infamous email hack, Sinister Six never came to fruition.

That may not remain the case for long, as Sony chief Amy Pascal is now saying that the Sinister Six movie is still alive, and she’s ready to make it whenever Goddard is.

“I’m just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it,” Pascal told Vanity Fair. “I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me he wants to.”

Goddard has been busy with his original films, as well as his work with the X-Men franchise over at Fox. But with Disney’s purchase of Fox could change that in the near future. The filmmaker has long been attached to a live-action X-Force movie, which would star Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, and Zazie Beetz, all reprising their roles from Deadpool 2. The entire X-Men cinematic universe is in flux until the merger is completed. After that, there’s no telling what will happen to the more R-rated characters in the franchise, thus leaving a question mark next to projects like X-Force.

If Goddard’s X-Force movie gets lost in the shuffle of the Disney purchase, it could open him up to the return to the Sinister Six. Amy Pascal certainly seems open to the idea.

Do you hope to see Drew Goddard's Sinister Six movie come to life at Sony?