Madame Web: Isabela Merced Cast In Sony Movie

Isabela Merced is set to join Sony’s Madame Web along with Dakota Johnson. Deadline reports that the actress will be playing an unknown role alongside Dakota Johnson and Celese O’Connor. Sydney Sweeney is also slated to play a mystery part in the Marvel project as well. Sony is keeping their cards close to the vest with this one and Kraven the Hunter. With the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home still ringing in everyone’s minds, it makes sense to try and capitalize on the Spider-Fever. Tom Holland’s big dance with the multiverse has opened the doors wide for all those crossover plans Sony has had on tap since the moment they resigned the deal with Disney for more Marvel content. However, it’s still going to be a year until anything else drops. Kraven the Hunter was filming recently and Madame Web should get going shortly. It’s all coming together for the studio. Who knows? Maybe all these memes will lead to them green-lighting Morbius 2?

In a conversation with Deadline, Sony Picture Group chairman Tom Rothman revealed when the movie would begin filming. Over at the company, it’s full-steam ahead in crafting their Spider-Verse in live-action.

“Then there are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe,” Rothman said when asked about the Marvel plans for Sony’s extended universe. “That’s Kraven, which we’re shooting now, and Madame Web, which we’ll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone.”

The talent is already starting to stack for Madame Web. Sydney Sweeney got cast in the upcoming film. Social media shook with speculation about who she could be playing in the project. Of course, the fan casting abounded as all the users have to go on is conjecture. In a conversation with Variety, the actress revealed that she had already begun studying for the role.

“I’ve been ordering a bunch of comic books,” Sweeney told the outlet recently. “There’s a lot to learn. I’ve always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I’ve grown up watching them all and I’ve been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing.”

