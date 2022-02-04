Marvel Just Gave Iron Man’s Armor a Major Upgrade

Iron Man is about to get in the middle of Hulk and Thor’s latest rivalry – and he’s bringing a new piece of armor with him. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War is a five-part crossover event from writer Donny Cates and artist Martin Coccolo beginning with an Alpha one-shot in April. 2022 is the 60th anniversary of The Incredible Hulk and The Mighty Thor, and Marvel is going big with the introduction of Celestial-sized armor for Iron Man. Tony Stark will don this “Celestial Hulkbuster” in May’s Hulk #7 to help Thor secure victory over the Jade Giant.

Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War spins out into each hero’s solo titles throughout May and June, and new covers for the titles give readers a glimpse at the action that awaits. Gary Frank’s cover to Hulk #7 reveals the Celestial Hulkbuster armor. It has Iron Man’s signature red-and-yellow color pattern, except it’s a massive piece of equipment. The Celestial Hulkbuster reaches its hand out to Hulk and Thor, showing the scope of its size.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another cover shows Odin invading the Starship Hulk to confront Bruce Banner, and connecting variant covers by Chrissie Zullo pitting Hulk against Thor.

“Well, I was a little surprised that Marvel approached me to write this, if I’m being honest. I’m mostly known for writing very small, very quiet, intimate comics, so I had to—ha!! Sorry. Couldn’t keep that up. Yeah, this is gonna be bonkers as hell, guys,” Cates said when the Hulk/Thor crossover was announced. “We’re going to break EVERYTHING! Happy birthday, Hulk and Thor! Hope you enjoy MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF VIOLENCE!”

“Where do I even start? I get to celebrate Hulk and Thor’s 60th anniversaries, which is already amazing and a dream come true, but I get to do it with an insane script by the great Donny Cates AND the support of an incredible group of editors? That’s just ridiculous!” Coccolo said. “I’m absolutely honored by this opportunity and I’ve been giving it my 100%. Hopefully readers will agree. I can only say to all the fans out there to strap yourselves ’cause this is going to be a wild ride!”

The solicitation and covers for Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War can be found below, which include the debut of the Celestial Hulkbuster armor.

Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War Solicits

On Sale 4/2

HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR ALPHA #1

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War Solicits

On Sale 5/4

THOR #25 – “Banner of War” Part Two

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover A by GARY FRANK

Cover B by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Connecting Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

In May’s THOR #25, part two of “Banner of War,” Banner’s newfound control of his rage is prolonging the fight more than Thor expected, and with Banner holding his own, Thor must get creative. Odin’s breakthrough look into Banner’s psyche seems to slow the violence, but will it be enough?

Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War Solicits

On Sale 5/25

HULK #7 – “Banner of War” Part Three

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK

Connecting Variant Cover by CHRISSIE ZULLO

Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War Solicits

On Sale June 2022

THOR #26 – “Banner of War” Part Four

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK

Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War Solicits

On Sale June 2022

HULK #8 – “Banner of War” Part Five

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by MARTIN COCCOLO

Cover by GARY FRANK