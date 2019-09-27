Spider-Man Director Jon Watts Finalizing Deal to Return for Third MCU Movie

With Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures collaborating on future projects involving Peter Parker, now we know the final piece of the puzzle is coming back to finish the trilogy he began with Spider-Man: Homecoming. ComicBook learned that the cast and producers of the first two Spidey movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are returning, and that the production companies are also working on finalizing director Jon Watts‘ deal to return to the franchise for the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home. This comes after rumblings that Watts was being courted by both Sony and and Marvel when the two companies were at an impasse regarding Spidey’s future.

The deal was not yet finalized as plans for the third Spider-Man movie were still being worked out, but now Watts is the major focus in the immediate future as the new film now has a release date.

Sony and Marvel stunned fans earlier today when they revealed that they had finalized a new deal to keep Spider-Man in the MCU — for the time being, anyways. The deal is only good for one final film to cap off the current Spider-Man trilogy as well as one more appearance in a future Marvel Studios movie, likely to be another major crossover production like Avengers: Endgame.

When Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige addressed the deal being made, he also addressed the fact that the character will likely appear in Sony’s future Spider-Man spinoffs, such as Venom 2 or Morbius the Living Vampire.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” said Feige. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

While these next two projects could wrap up Spider-Man’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans will likely take comfort in knowing that Watts will return to cap off his adventure before yet another era kicks off with the Wall Crawler.

Marvel Studios’ third Spider-Man movie is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 16, 2021.