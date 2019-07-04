Is Spider-Man: Far From Home Getting A Sequel?

Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives as the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, building on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man stories which also directly include Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. While the next phase of Marvel movies has not yet been announced, it seems as though a third standalone movie with Spider-Man in the title and Tom Holland in the titular role is a lock. ComicBook.com posed such a question to producer Amy Pascal.

Pascal is “sure” the creatives have tossed around ideas for a third Spider-Man movie within the MCU but isn’t quite ready to spill those secrets. “You know, I don’t think that we’re ready to tell anybody yet,” Pascal said. “But, yes, of course, there are so many stories that you can tell about Peter Parker and Spider-Man. I think the multi-verse and the Spider-Verse has opened up unlimited possibilities for us.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What characters would be featured in such an installment remains unclear but if it follows the trend set by the two MCU-set Spider-Man movies so far, there will be comic book characters making big screen debuts and characters remixed from comics and previous movies. “Well, I think that the great thing about what Stan and Steve did, is that they are characters that can be reinterpreted,” Pascal said. “It’s 1962, it’s a long time for something to remain fresh, and yet it’s been able to. I think that’s because just like all of the artist who did all of the various spectacular, amazing, ultimate, everything have been able to reinterpret these kind of classical characters. We’re able to do that, too.”

No movies have been announced by Marvel to follow Spider-Man: Far From Home. Next in line appears to be Black Widow, which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was unwilling to confirm. “Have we announced that movie yet?” Feige joked. “You sort of look at those pictures and can guess. But what it is, and where it is, and how it is, goes in that post-Far From Home release territory. But there are cameras everywhere, no matter where. Like, she was in the middle of nowhere. Norway. Click-click. Look! There she is. There [Scarlet Johansson] is.”

Based on the shocking post-credits scenes in Spider-Man: Far From Home, it seems likely that a third movie is on the way. As far as the timetable for it’s release, only speculation will suffice for now. Spider-Man: Homecoming followed Captain America: Civil War in July of 2017. Spider-Man: Far From Home followed Avengers: Endgame in July of 2019. A release date slated for July of 2022 is on the Marvel Studios schedule, marking a three-year turn around for Spider-Man’s next outing should its flag appear on that pole. However, Spider-Man 3 might be considered a Sony Pictures film and may therefore not appear on a Marvel Studios release schedule. So far, speculation points to a Black Widow movie, along with The Eternals and Shang-Chi movies, and sequels to Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Doctor Strange taking up the Phase 4 slate.

Do you want a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home to be given a fast-track treatment? Leave your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!