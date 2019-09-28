Sony Executive Comments on New Spider-Man Deal With Marvel Studios

On Friday, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios announced a new Spider-Man deal. The deal will see Spider-Man return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for at least one more movie. That film will open on July 21, 2021, following up on the events of this year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Robert Lawson, chief communications officer for Sony Pictures Entertainment, shared his thoughts. “We have had a great collaboration over the last four years, and our mutual desire to continue was equal to that of the many fans,” he said in a statement. “We are delighted to be moving forward together.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is also happy to have Spider-Man back in the family. “I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amy Pascal, a producer of Sony’s Spider-Man film franchise, also felt good about the new deal. “This is terrific,” Pascal said in a statement Friday. “Peter Parker’s story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes. This has been a winning partnership for the studios, the franchise and the fans and I’m overjoyed it will continue.”

The new Spider-Man movie will bring Tom Holland back as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker. Reports suggest that Jon Watts, the director of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, is nearing a deal to direct Spider-Man 3.

What do you think of Spider-Man coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments. Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 opens in theaters on July 21, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.