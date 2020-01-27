Spider-Man: Sinister Six Fan Poster Has Marvel Fans Wanting the Movie Now

The second the Morbius trailer dropped, it sent fans into a flurry about the presumed collision of universes between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. In the blink of an eye, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters became one thanks to the inclusion of Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes/Vulture. Suffice to say, it didn’t take long for fans to start clamoring for that Sinister Six movie Sony has long-teased.

Last week, fan artist Instagrammer @Stark46192 came up with the perfect logo for such a movie and now, another fan artist has spun that logo into a killer poster of their own. Featuring Toomes, Morbius (Jared Leto), Venom (Tom Hardy), and more, the fan poster teases an epic showdown between Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and the foes he’s come across on-screen.

Also included are Mac Gargan/Scorpion (Michael Mando), Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), and Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine). See it for yourself in its full glory below.

It has yet to be seen what Sony’s exact plans are being laid out for the legendary villain team-up. When Spider-Man: Far From Home hit home media last October, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal admitted on an extra there “may be” plans in the works.

“These villains we now have in our universe happen to be characters that are in the Sinister Six,” she teased. “There may be something that happens with that.”

In a separate interview, Pascal said she was simply waiting for Daredevil alum Drew Goddard to find time to officially board the project so that they can begin the development process. “I’m just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it,” Pascal told Vanity Fair. “I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me he wants to.”

Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters July 16, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Black Widow on May 1st, TThe Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.