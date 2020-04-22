Marvel Fans Guess The Spider-Man 3 Title

As it stands, Marvel and Sony are teaming up to release the third film in the Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise in July of 2021. The film being pushed back from this date does not seem unlikely as Sony recently shifted several other release dates due to delays in production. However, the title of the film remains unclear, despite Sony revealing the title of Venom's sequel being Venom: Let There Be Carnage on Monday. It is also unclear whether or not Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius will be connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in any way. With such possibilities in mind, Marvel fans have taken to Twitter to guess the title of Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie. Of course, the theme here is that the third Spider-Man movie also has to have "home" in it somewhere. Spider-Man: Homecoming was followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home and the third film will live in that same vein. Fans are considering factors like producer Amy Pascal promising Peter Parker will finally be exploring New York City as Spider-Man, swinging from buildings as he did in the end of Far From Home, and Peter's identity was outed by Mysterio to close the same movie. With all of that in mind, let the bidding begin. Spider-Man 3 title guesses. Let’s go. Spider-Man: Runaway From Home — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 22, 2020

Absolute Carnage With Carnage making his big screen debut in the Venom sequel, some fans are hoping to see a major crossover between the Spider-characters. If Sony and Marvel are able to make it happen with Venom: Let There Be Carnage hitting theaters just a few weeks before Spider-Man 3, fans want to see Kleetus' villain name in the Spider-Man movie title, as well. Presenting... Spider-Man: Carnage at Home. It's a little on the nose it got some fans pretty excited. Spider-Man: Carnage at Home — Joe P (@phillyjoe16) April 22, 2020

Home, Home, Home After learning that the Spider-Man title guesses require the word "home" in them, The Walking Dead and Shazam! star Cooper Andrews had some fun with his suggestions. It sounds like Peter Parker might be getting a job in the outdoor section of Lowes, WalMart, or... Home Depot! Spider-Man: Home and Garden Rescue

Spider-Man: Messages from Homing Pigeon

Spider-Man: Homegrown Webshooter

Spider-Man: Home Phone is the same as Cell

Spider-Man: Saves At The Home Depot — Cooper Andrews (@smugorange) April 22, 2020

Home Invasion A popular guess for the title is Spider-Man: Home Invasion. This could bring a few fun ideas to life, such as the Sinister Six coming after Spider-Man and it truly being set in New York City, something the previous Spider-Man movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dodged. Spider-Man: Home Invasion — Sam Ether (@_SamEther) April 22, 2020 Furthermore, Home Invasion could also be a play on words which leads to Secret Invasion, a Marvel Comics story where Skrulls try to take over the world. Don't forget, Skrulls were posing as Nick Fury and Maria Hill in Spider-Man: Far From Home! Could Home Invasion further the seeds for Secret Invasion? — Babu Friking King (@Jaredrossking) April 22, 2020

A Few Good Takes Mateo Coka came in with a blanket of titles. If Sony and Marvel haven't decided on one yet, they can probably just turn to this tweet for some ideas. If this tweet doesn't have the title, then we are probably all just in for a genuine surprise, at that point. 11 guesses for Spider-Man movie titles, all in one tweet. The Spider-Man: Home Run title at the top of the list was a popular guess and has been for quite some time. Spider-Man: Home Run

Spider-Man: Home Invasion Spider-Man: Trouble at Home

Spider-Man: Nowhere but Home

Spider-Man: Running From Home Spider-Man: Home Chase

Spider-Man: Home Wreck

Spider-Man: Home Pursuit Spider-Man: War at Home

Spider-Man: Run Home

Spider-Man: Broken Home — Mateo Coka (@mateo_coka) April 22, 2020

Stuck At Home What would guesses about the Spider-Man title be without jokes about us all being stuck at home right now? Rachel coming in hot. Spider-Man: I Am Stuck At Home — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) April 22, 2020 Ilham with the quarantine takes, too! Spider-Man: Work From Home!

Or

Spider-Man: Stay At Home! — Ilham Satria Zaslavski (@myfacesatria) April 22, 2020

The Trilogy Why not conclude the trilogy by using words from both of the previous Spider-Man movies? Desk Pop, a Twitter user whose name is a reference to The Other Guys, came in with a solid suggestion.... Spider-Man: Far From Homecoming. It's a smart title, indicating Peter Parker has come a long way since his first MCU movie in Homecoming and incorporates the Far From Home wording in a fun way. Spider-Man: Far from Homecoming — Desk Pop (@Shaxxypoo313) April 22, 2020 However, the first person to guess this title has one of the most liked tweets, from Twitter user Kebert Xela, who quickly responded to the call for guesses and gets to close out this list. Spider-Man: Far From Homecoming — Kebert Xela (@boomUlookin4dis) April 22, 2020