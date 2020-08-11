Why Spider-Man: Far From Home Saved Swinging in New York for The End

Spider-Man: Far From Home finally allowed Peter Parker to swing from building too building in New York City for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character has certainly been Spider-Man in New York in the past but the final moments of the recent installment, showing of a signature aspect of the Marvel character. According to the team behind Spider-Man: Far From Home, this was an intentional decision and meant to show how far Peter Parker has come as Spider-Man.

“That was the design. That, finally, at the end when you see him,” Spider-Man: Far From Home producer Amy Pascal tells ComicBook.com. “Because we had rules about never having him swing in New York, from Homecoming in the beginning, when Kevin and I first started talking about doing this together. Finally, we felt we’ve earned the right to see him swing around New York City. And boy, doesn’t that look awesome?”

Of course, swinging around New York City lead to some major moments in the shocking post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home. More on that from Pascal and others involved with the movie will be on the site on Sunday afternoon. “The first time we made the first movie, and I remember the end of it, when he’s swinging around and the American flag at the end, and all that, and it’s so exhilarating,” Pascal added. “I felt like that when I watched this film.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is also happy to have Spider-Man not only in his impressive and sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We’ve spent, certainly the five Tom Holland as Spider-Man in the MCU films that we’ve made together, has been about taking him literally out of New York to different places, things we’ve never seen before with him,” Feige said. “Space briefly, interact with the Avengers, Europe in this film, that as he came back to New York, suggesting, ‘Okay. We’re going to get back to that.’ How awesome is it seeing him swing around at the end of that movie, and with the web wings glide through a under-construction version of Avengers Tower.”

Of course, the new owners of Avengers Tower have not yet been revealed and Feige wasn’t willing to share the secret. “I didn’t see a sign there yet,” Feige laughed.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.