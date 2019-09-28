Could New Spider-Man Deal Lead to Secret Wars?

At long last, Disney and Sony put aside their differences and reached a deal that’d see Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker/Spider-Man in at least two more movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one solo Spider-Man flick and a yet-to-be-named film. Since you or I still don’t know what the additional movie is, let’s go off the beaten path for a moment and wildly speculate. Could that unannounced Marvel movie be another event film along the lines of Secret Wars?

Though one might think it’d be a longshot Marvel could cobble together such a massive movie just three or four years after Avengers: Endgame — instead of, say, a decade later — there was a peculiar comment from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige buried in all of Friday morning’s exciting news. “He [Spider-Man] also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold,” Feige said in a joint Marvel/Sony statement obtained earlier in the day by Hollywood trades.

Until now, Feige’s been pretty withholding when discussing Spider-Man in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, even when producers like Amy Pascal insisted the movies were adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With a traditionally solid lockbox like Feige dropping a mention like that, it would seem very likely a Holland appearance in something like Venom 2 would be on the docket.

But how would Holland’s character get “over there” while still remaining in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? If you’ve seen Spider-Man: Far From Home, you’ll know by now the MCU multiverse wasn’t something it included, even after being included in the movie’s extensive marketing. That’s why Secret Wars could make the most sense. Not only is it something the Russo Brothers have said they’d return to Marvel for, it’s something that could iron out several exisiting wrinkles in the fabric of the MCU.

Feige and company be able to use a Secret Wars film as a way to officially bridge a gap between the two cinematic universes and it’d also be a way to organically introduce both the X-Men and Fantastic Four to the MCU. That is, of course, unless Marvel plans to really start from the ground up on both of those franchises, something that could easily take another decade.

Sony’s Spider-Man 3 is expected to hit theaters July 16, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects includeBlack Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision is set to hit Disney+ Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Do you think we’ll ever get a Secret Wars movie in the MCU? Why or why not? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!