Spider-Man 3: Zendaya Shares New Look and "Title" for Third Film

Zendaya has joined the chaos in dropping names Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3. After Tom Holland revealed the title of the film to be Spider-Man: Phone Home in an Instagram post, Jacob Batalon posted a photo from the film with a title of Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker. Now, Zendaya has shared a photo from the film with her version of the title and it is Spider-Man: Home Slice. None of these titles appear to be the real title for the film but it seems in indicate that a true title reveal is imminent, especially with Spider-Man himself Holland set for an appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night.

"So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title,"" Zendaya wrote in her post on Instagram. "So proud of this one...FOS is back! This is three titles... for a movie which is expected to incorporate a multiverse story... it's all very.... interesting.

See Zendaya's post on Instagram, complete with a photo from the film and a third title reveal, below!

The film is expected to dive into a multiverse story, as it will feature Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and is tied to the impending conclusion of the WandaVision series, similarly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Furthermore, rumors have circulated which indicate actors from previous Spider-Man franchises will be joining the film, though Marvel and Sony have yet to confirm any of the word going around online.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com in January. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

As for the official title of the third Spider-Man movie to star Tom Holland under the direction of Jon Watts, Feige wouldn't spill back in January. "It's not Spider-Man 3," is all he will say. Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to be released in December of 2021, the fourth film which Marvel Studios will have delivered this year if the schedule holds up. Feige does have his reservations about the schedule, though.

