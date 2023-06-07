Spider-Man Welcomes Gwen to the Manga-Verse in This Epic Art

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has become a hit thanks to not just its stellar animation, but also thanks to the variety of Spider-people that populate the runtime. While Spider-Gwen, aka Gwen Stacy from another reality, played a significant role in the first film, her role was expanded in the latest sequel, standing toe-to-toe with Miles Morales. Now, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine this spider-powered Gwen Stacy as a manga character.

The original Gwen Stacy was mostly known for her death, dying at the hands of the Green Goblin and becoming a pivotal figure in Peter Parker's life. Spider-Gwen first emerged in the Marvel Comics in 2015, wasting little to no time in becoming a heavy hitter for the company, especially when she was introduced in Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse in 2018. While she has taken on the monikers of Spider-Woman and Ghost Spider in the past, she'll always first and foremost be "Spider-Gwen" to the fans.

Spider-Gwen: Across The Manga-Verse

Recently, in chatting with Comicbook.com, the voice behind Spider-Gwen, Hailee Steinfeld, addressed the possibility of Gwen Stacy receiving her own solo movie, "I generally thought that you would make things bigger in animation, but in this film and with these characters, there's a lot of importance on being grounded and being real and feeling authentic. There may have been a time where I felt the need to overcompensate because it wasn't live-action. It wasn't me doing the thing. So I felt like in order for you to feel it on the other end, I had to go bigger, but I very quickly realized that there's no need for that. With everything that's going on and all the different animation styles and the music being such a huge part and the score being so moving, all I had to do was feel as real in the material as possible. So, would I deliver the lines differently in live-action? That's such an interesting thing. I imagine if they're coming from the same place, it would feel similar, but with some physicality added in there, it would inherently be different."



