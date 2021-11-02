Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home Actor Confirms Return for No Way Home

Since it seems as if most everyone under the sun is going to end up appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it makes total sense for a recurring bit player to pop up as well. Monday, Jorge Lendeborg revealed his take on Jason Ionello will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe this December right alongside Angourie Rice’s Betty Brant.

“Man, he does, bro,” Lendeborg recently told THR. “And very much like in the last one, he has very little to do with the core Spider-Man group. (Laughs.) He’s probably going to be home playing some video games.”

Ionello and Brant, of course, bring students their daily announcements at the Midtown School of Science and Technology. According to Lendeborg, most of those scenes are largely improvised between him and Rice.

“Well, when I first got to L.A., where I no longer reside, I took a couple of UCB classes, which kind of set me up with the basics of improv,” Lendeborg said of his improv roots.

He added, “But before that, I feel like I got the majority of my improvisational style when I would just write a bunch of jokes at home. Kids would be out playing football, basketball or writing raps, but I would be home, just writing jokes. I tried stand-up comedy just so that I kept my funny sensibilities up. So yeah, I had a stand-up thing.

No Way Home is still over a month away, and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is warning fans to temper their expectations when it comes to the threequel.

“Rumors are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true,” the producer previously told Empire Magazine.. “The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don’t get.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.