Spider-Man Producer Amy Pascal Leaves Sony for New Universal Deal

Amy Pascal has become synonymous with Sony and the Spider-Man franchise over the years, but now she is departing the studio and heading over to Universal Pictures. Pascal, who has been at Sony for the past 30 years. This will be a first look deal under Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley, who have gone head to head in past years but are now going to be on the same team, and Pascal couldn’t be more thrilled about it.

“I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than making movies for Ron Meyer, Donna Langley and Peter Cramer at Universal,” Pascal told Deadline. “Donna’s vision for the company is inspirational on every level, from the brilliant leadership team she’s assembled to the studio’s diverse selection of movies, to the impressive film making partners who call Universal home.”

Langley is just as excited to work with Pascal. “Amy has had one of the most prolific careers of anyone in our industry,” Langley said. “I’ve been grateful to work alongside her throughout my career, previously as competition and now as partners. Her expertise, passion, and sensibility for great storytelling is evident across each project she touches and we’re fortunate to benefit from her wealth of industry knowledge and her unparalleled relationships.”

That goes for Universal president Peter Cramer as well. “Amy has a keen eye for projects that have both critical and commercial appeal, which we saw time and time again with the projects that she shepherded at Sony, as well as with the films that she is developing and producing now,” Cramer said. “We are thrilled to welcome Amy to the Universal family, and we know she will be an important contributor to our slate in the years to come.”

Pascal’s recent hits have included Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Post, Venom, Molly’s Game, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, and will be joined by Sony Creative Executive Rachel O’Connor over at Universal. As for why she’s leaving, Pascal feels it’s time for a new adventure, and couldn’t be more appreciative of Sony chief Tony Vinciquerra and Sony Motion Picture Chairman Tom Rothman.

“Only someone who has been a friend for 30 years as Tom has would understand why it was time for me to take this new adventure,” Pascal said. “He’s a mensch. he doesn’t like anybody to know that, but he is. We had great success together, and we’ll have business well into the future, including the Spider-Man franchise.”

Rothman is sad to lose her but is excited for her next chapter too. “Everyone at Sony Pictures, myself first among us, loves Amy. We are profoundly grateful for all her immeasurable contributions, both current and past, to our success. And the great news for us is that our partnership will continue for many years to come with her ongoing work on Spider-Man and other key titles. We are very happy for her.”

