Angry Girlfriend Variant of Amazing Spider-Man Has Become a Sought-After Collectible

Amazing Spider-Man #14 is a highly-sought issue for collectors. The story by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko introduces the Green Goblin in his first appearance. It’s no surprise then that the issue can fetch thousands on the collector market. But why is a defaced copy of the issue of such special interest? The copy is referred to as the “Angry Girlfriend” variant, and it’s become the stuff of legend in comic book collecting circles.

Newsweek has a writeup about the issue, which features an angry note written in permanent marker addressed to someone named Chance. On the cover is written “Go to Hell” and on the back, “In no way am I trying to be noble or anything like that. I never thought I’d be able to destroy something that meant so much to me — as far as I’m concerned you’re dead.”

“It used to pass from dealer to dealer and finally one dealer got it graded,” comic book collector and podcast host Aaron Meyers told Newsweek after the issue appeared in the “Low-grade comic collectors” Facebook group, a group for collectors trading in copies with low CGC ratings. The Angry Girlfriend Variant earned a 1.8 out of 10, indicating that the issue is readable but may be “creased, scuffed, abraded, soiled.”

Copies of the issue with high grades can sell in the range of $3,000 to $9,750. The current owner of the Angry Girlfriend Variant is seeking $5,000 for the book.

The issue’s story sees the Goblin tricking Spider-Man into acting in a film titled The Nameless Thing From the Black Lagoon in the Murky Swamp. It turns out to be a trap, with the other “actors” being real villains known as the Enforcers. During the ensuing fight, the group stumbles across the Hulk, who awakes and joins the brawl. The Green Goblin escapes while Spidey deals with the Hulk.

It would be two years before Marvel revealed the Green Goblin’s identity to be Norman Osborn. Goblin’s kidnapping of Gwen Stacy, leading to her death, cemented his status as Spidey’s archnemesis. Norman was dead in the comics for some time, succeeded by his son, Harry, as the Green Goblin, as well as other pretenders and Goblin-style villains. He returned years later and continues to hound Spider-Man, even bonding with the Carnage symbiote to become the Red Goblin.

What do you think of the “Angry Girlfriend Variant”? Would you seek out such a unique comic book collectible? Let us know in the comments.