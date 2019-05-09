Spider-Man: Far From Home Fan Art Beautifully Conveys Peter Parker’s Avengers: Endgame Pain

The saga of Iron Man and Spider-Man was one of the better ones in the Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starting in Captain America: Civil War and running through Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark’s fatherly mentoring of Peter Parker has set the young hero up for bigger, better things in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Fan artist BossLogic has similarly been moving on to bigger and better things, ever since he became an official part of Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame marketing campaign. Today BossLogic is back with a new piece that captures Spider-Man’s grief over the loss of Iron Man, which has been revealed to be the emotional cornerstone of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Check that out, below:

“Everywhere I go, I see his face… I just really miss him.”

These words that open the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer are paired with some powerful imagery of Iron Man commemorated in murals, or Tony Stark being remembered in the grief-stricken faces of his close friends. The piece by BossLogic perfectly captures how Peter would feel at this moment, with the ghostly silhouette of Robert Downey Jr.’s Stark drawn perfectly in both look and pose. That is Tony Stark, the mentor, through and through.

Right now, there’s no plan for Robert Downey Jr. to return as Iron Man anytime in the MCU’s future – leaving legions of fans in perpetual denial that he’s truly dead and gone from the franchise. There are similarly no plans for the Iron Man movie franchise to continue, meaning Spider-Ma has to step up and become the next Iron Man both in the context of the MCU saga, and as the franchise’s real-life figurehead.

That’s no small feat considering what a game-changer Downey’s Iron Man was for both the MCU and Hollywood as a whole. However, with the hype of Avengers: Endgame propelling it, and intrigue about the next Phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe selling it, Spider-Man: Far From Home has a chance to be the franchise’s first billion-dollar earner.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.

