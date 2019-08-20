Spider-Man Battles an Army of Iron Man Zombies in Far From Home Concept Art

Newly surfaced concept art from Spider-Man: Far From Home shows Spider-Man (Tom Holland) battling an army of Iron Man zombies as part of a lifelike illusion conjured by new enemy Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

The images were first published by Marvel Visual Development artist Henrik Tamm on Instagram.

One unused concept, depicted by Tamm, shows Spider-Man fleeing down the corridor of Midtown High as he’s pursued by multiple iterations of Iron Man, each sporting suits once worn by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr). Another dropped illusion shows a stories-tall Iron Man looming large over Spider-Man, who in the finished film is menaced by a decrepit Iron Man zombie that claws itself free from a fresh grave.

Tamm’s art also reveals another illusion showing Spider-Man facing down a giant mosquito before taking a punch from Mysterio in an illusionary forest.

“That sequence, there were a lot of crazy ideas that were thrown around because once you get into the world of Mysterio you can kind of do anything you want,” director Jon Watts previously told Uproxx. “But yeah, Zombie Iron Man. It’s very scary.”

Watts admitted he was a “little bit worried” the Iron Man scare “might be too scary for some kids,” but nonetheless, “that could be their generation’s Large Marge,” referencing a screamer moment from Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

Reeling from the death of his mentor in Avengers: Endgame, Peter steps out of Iron Man’s shadow in Far From Home when he steps up to save Europe and his friends from a violently unhinged Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is expected to swing onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray in early October. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will offer multiple store exclusive versions, each with their own unique packaging or cover art.