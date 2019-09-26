Spider-Man Website Contradicts Kevin Feige’s Comments on Avengers: Endgame Snap

There were a lot of things fans hoped Avengers: Endgame would do, arguably the biggest being that the film would somehow undo The Snap and bring back everyone that Thanos dusted out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War. And it did. After pulling off the Time Heist to get the Infinity Stones, Smart Hulk used them to bring everyone back, safe and sound. That would imply that when people came back, they did so in a way that their lives weren’t threatened due to the world having changed with the passage of time and it’s something that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige even confirmed. That doesn’t seem to be the case, however. A new Spider-Man website appears to contradict that statement.

On Wednesday Sony Pictures launched the Daily Bugle website, TheDailyBugle.net, which features J.K. Simmons’ Spider-Man: Far From Home character J. Jonah Jameson “reporting” on the menace of Spider-Man. The site also features blog posts and articles as well as comments from visitors, specifically those who were Snapped and then Blipped back into existence. One in particular, attributed to a “Jack Triconi”, claimed that when he returned, he ended up in the middle of a stunt he was doing for a movie. He ended up falling and injuring himself severely.

“My crew and I were working the new Extreme Measures movie,” his quote reads. “I was right in the middle of a leap off a sixty-story building – the fallpad was below me and everything – and then I blipped. I guess they didn’t leave the pad there for five years, cuz I’ve been in the hospital ever since.”

From the sound of that quote, it seems like people just appeared where they were the instant they vanished. It’s in direct conflict to something Feige told Empire earlier this year.

“If people were in an airplane when they were dusted, they didn’t return at 35,000 feet,” Feige said. “They didn’t fall to their deaths because Smart Hulk is smart, and when he snapped…You can wish for whatever you want and you can wish for everyone to come back safely. Done.”

Um, tell that to Jack Triconi.

Honestly, though, it’s possible that Triconi’s comment might be a little big on the sensationalized side. TheDailyBugle.net isn’t exactly a mainstream news site in the Spider-Man world. Instead, J. Jonah Jameson is an Alex Jones-like figure with the site being somewhat InfoWars inspired. Triconi could very well be exaggerating his experience and, realistically, it seems somewhat unlikely that someone would survive a jump from a sixty story building with no fallpad.

What do you think? Can the comment on TheDailyBugle.net be trusted or is Feige wrong about how people came back from The Snap? Let us know in the comments below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available digitally ahead of a physical home media release October 1st. Venom 2 is expected to bow October 2, 2020. The only other movie in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters currently in production is Morbius, a film set for release July 31, 2020.