Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland Appear in New Spider-Man: No Way Home Promo

Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland all appear together in a brand new promo for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans have been wanting more content with the three Peter Parkers in it for months now and Sony has opened the floodgates. In the new spot, some footage from the climactic battle atop the Statue of Liberty makes an appearance. The team-up shot of Holland, Maguire, and Garfield’s characters together has been all over social media. Still, it’s surreal to see it represented in a TV commercial. Including the scene on the scaffolding with the MCU Spider-Man sharing the bit about the Avengers is an interesting inclusion as well. A lot of fans noted the big laughs that could have landed in theaters that ended up getting put into these trailers. However, for the vast majority of fans, they’re just itching to get No Way Home on home video or digital as soon as possible. So many people saw this film that they can’t wait to dive in again.

Last week, Holland stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about the massive movie. During that conversation, he revealed that the guilt from constantly lying to fans got to him.

“I am a very honest person, by nature,” Holland said. “Which has gotten me into trouble in the past… Every time I say like, ‘So, Tobey…’ I’m like ‘Shhhh. Shut up! Don’t say that!’ So, yeah, I’m just very honest. So, on the press tour, journalists are like, ‘So, were Tobey and Andrew in this movie?’ I’m like, ‘No, they’re not. Stop asking me that.’ And I go home and almost can’t sleep. I’m calling up my mom. ‘I just feel so guilty for all the lies.’”

His co-star Andrew Garfield co-signed all of this when he spoke to BBC Radio 1 about it. However, in another interview with The Wrap, Peter 3 revealed that he actually enjoyed keeping the press and fans on their toes during the road to No Way Home.

“It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie,” Garfield revealed. “It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.” He added, “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun … There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.”

