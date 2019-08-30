Spider-Man Fans Push Back at Sony Social Media Over Split From Marvel

Sony-controlled social media accounts, including the official Twitter page for Spider-Man: Far From Home, are facing heat from Spider-Man fans campaigning to keep Tom Holland’s wallcrawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following a widely criticized break up with Marvel parent company Disney.

The latest post from @SpiderManMovie, advertising the newly issued extended cut of Far From Home in theaters, ignited a lengthy thread of replies promising a boycott of both the extended cut and Sony Pictures unless the studio reaches a new pact with Marvel Studios.

Failure to strike a new deal would preclude the involvement of producer Kevin Feige on future Spider-Man pictures, stripping Holland’s Spidey of all ties to Disney-owned characters such as mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), or Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the Avengers.

According to a recent report from Variety, Sony and Disney met to renegotiate a new deal as long as six months ago, before the expiration of the original five-movie deal that ended with Far From Home. Claims from insiders have been contradicting: one source said it was Sony who no longer wanted a pact with Disney, and another said it was Disney that was “no longer interested” in sharing a busy Feige to work on an IP controlled by Sony.

“You put back Spider-Man in the MCU then we will come watch,” writes one Twitter user. “Otherwise #boycottsonypictures.”

The oft-tweeted hashtag and its variants — including “Boycott Sony Spider-Man” and “Boycott Sony” — have been a constant presence on the social media site since August 20, when the public first learned months-long talks between Sony and Disney broke down.

“I’m not seeing any @SonyPictures movie until Spider-Man is back in the MCU and Marvel Studios is overseeing him,” wrote another Twitter user. The sentiment is widespread: the hashtags are posted in response to tweets published by other Sony handles, including @SonyPictures, @Sony and @SonyElectronics.

Holland is still committed to the role and, when teasing Spider-Man 3 over the weekend, said the franchise is “only going to get bigger and better from here.”

WHEN MCU SPIDERMAN STAYS WE WILL. UNTIL THEN #SAVESPIDERMAN pic.twitter.com/ggya5aU1iJ — Ali A | علي (@NotoriousAloush) August 29, 2019

KEEP HIM IN THE MCU — mia (@MiaLovesMarvel) August 29, 2019

Not until my spiderman is back in the fucking mcu, thanks. — ℭ𝔞𝔦𝔱𝔩𝔦𝔫🎗PCD is real (@GranttMarais) August 29, 2019

bring him back into the mcu cowards — 𝚑𝚎𝚊𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 👽🛸 (@heatherwooly) August 29, 2019

You can forget it until you put him back in the MCU #BoycottSonySpiderman — The Toucan (@etotoucan) August 29, 2019

BRING BACK THE MCU SPIDERMAN!!! — Meghan Barry (@lbigreyhound) August 29, 2019

Nope. Put @TomHolland1996 back in the MCU or you can keep your Wal-Mart discount bin spidey franchise. Hope it flops. — Derek Summerville (@D_Summerville) August 29, 2019

You put back Spider-Man in the MCU then we will come watch. Otherwise #boycottsonypictures pic.twitter.com/tPSM45pdV4 — L.E. (@MissKillerBunny) August 29, 2019

Won’t be giving Sony my money 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SwsHZ0nIuU — Kevin Rodriguez (@KevinRF45) August 29, 2019

I’m not seeing any @SonyPictures movie until Spider-Man is back in the MCU and Marvel Studios is overseeing him. — Stephen T. (@GoshZilla) August 29, 2019

I only support MCU Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/IjWCxVXdBy — Kellen Adams (@Kellen_Adams15) August 29, 2019

Can #Spiderman find his way back home to the MCU? #SaveSpidey — 𝕂𝔻𝔾 (@kennethdegraaf) August 30, 2019

Bring Spiderman back — Ktulharius| I`m my own shrink (@Ktulharius) August 26, 2019

Fix the deal with Marvel first, won’t buy any of your products otherwise… #SaveSpiderman #SaveSpidey #SaveSpidermanFromSony — neothehacker (@neothehackerV2) August 26, 2019

@Sony I know you’ll probably disregard my tweet but would you please make a new deal with Disney so that Spider-Man can stay in the MCU? I love Homecoming, Far From Home, Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame and I would love to see your partnership with Marvel continue for years — James Dour (@jrtdour) August 29, 2019

I’m not paying Sony a cent until they give Disney the rights back. — Commentary From A Geek | Google Andrew Yang (@GeekCommentary) August 20, 2019