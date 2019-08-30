Marvel

Spider-Man Fans Push Back at Sony Social Media Over Split From Marvel

Sony-controlled social media accounts, including the official Twitter page for Spider-Man: Far From Home, are facing heat from Spider-Man fans campaigning to keep Tom Holland’s wallcrawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following a widely criticized break up with Marvel parent company Disney.

The latest post from @SpiderManMovie, advertising the newly issued extended cut of Far From Home in theaters, ignited a lengthy thread of replies promising a boycott of both the extended cut and Sony Pictures unless the studio reaches a new pact with Marvel Studios.

Failure to strike a new deal would preclude the involvement of producer Kevin Feige on future Spider-Man pictures, stripping Holland’s Spidey of all ties to Disney-owned characters such as mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), or Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the Avengers.

According to a recent report from Variety, Sony and Disney met to renegotiate a new deal as long as six months ago, before the expiration of the original five-movie deal that ended with Far From Home. Claims from insiders have been contradicting: one source said it was Sony who no longer wanted a pact with Disney, and another said it was Disney that was “no longer interested” in sharing a busy Feige to work on an IP controlled by Sony.

“You put back Spider-Man in the MCU then we will come watch,” writes one Twitter user. “Otherwise #boycottsonypictures.”

The oft-tweeted hashtag and its variants — including “Boycott Sony Spider-Man” and “Boycott Sony” — have been a constant presence on the social media site since August 20, when the public first learned months-long talks between Sony and Disney broke down.

“I’m not seeing any @SonyPictures movie until Spider-Man is back in the MCU and Marvel Studios is overseeing him,” wrote another Twitter user. The sentiment is widespread: the hashtags are posted in response to tweets published by other Sony handles, including @SonyPictures, @Sony and @SonyElectronics.

Holland is still committed to the role and, when teasing Spider-Man 3 over the weekend, said the franchise is “only going to get bigger and better from here.”

