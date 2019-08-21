Spider-Man Fans React To Sony Blaming Disney For Split

Fans are definitely taking sides in the Disney and Sony Spider-Man debacle, though it seems Sony became the number one target after the initial report dropped. That report gave the impression that Sony was fine with doing the next few Spider-Man movies without Marvel after Marvel wanted to increase their stake in the next movies by also taking on some of the cost, though that meant also giving over 50% of the profits. Sony recently gave their statement on the matter, and while they don’t address the money aspect, they did address Kevin Feige’s discontinued involvement in their Spider-Man films, which you can read in full below.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise. We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live-action Spider-Man film,” Sony said on Twitter.

“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own. Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

Since then the debate has only increased online amongst fans, with some in Sony’s corner and supporting their decision not to cave to Disney’s demands. Others are upset at Sony for not finding a way to make the deal work, and look at this as the tombstone in what was just a few weeks ago one of the premiere Marvel franchises of the future.

Thanks, But Not Really

One fan decided to put Kevin Feige and Robert Downey Jr. on the opposing side of Tom Holland, using My Hero Academia as a foundation with the actor’s heads over the bodies of the characters. The caption doesn’t mince words either, and you can see both below.

Thanks for killing another spider-man franchise pic.twitter.com/IyEFygDe7n — AverageFanboy (@FanboyAverage) August 21, 2019

“Thanks for killing another spider-man franchise”

Threat Incoming

The MCU has dealt with some of the biggest villains in the galaxy, including a certain universe reshaping snap machine named Thanos. That said, this deal falling through has created another Avengers level threat, but even the Avengers might not be able to fix this one.

“Now this is an Avengers level threat”

Respectfully Request

One fan hopes that there’s still some room for conversation and negotiating to make this relationship work once more, and is appealing to both Sony and Disney.

I respectfully request that you return to the negotiating table and make a new deal that will please us, the fans. — geysershark (@geysershark) August 21, 2019

“I respectfully request that you return to the negotiating table and make a new deal that will please us, the fans.”

Greedy

Sony’s statement definitely earned them some supporters, including one fan who thinks Disney is just being greedy with what they asked regarding a cut of the profits.

You’re all giving Disney a pass when they’re being greedy and asking for 50%. Don’t they have enough? — Carlos Aguilar (@ceaguila) August 21, 2019

“You’re all giving Disney a pass when they’re being greedy and asking for 50%. Don’t they have enough?”

Standing Up

Another fan gave Sony props for standing up for themselves amidst all this, especially after getting so much hate from fans who blamed them for the disintegration of the landmark deal.

Finally a studio standing up for themselves respecting themselves. <3 great=”” job=”” sony=”” and=”” i=”” can=”” t=”” wait=”” on=”” what=”” you=”” will=”” do=”” next=”” with=”” the=”” character=”” a=”” href=”https://t.co/2MFnmhjttn” data-mce-href=”https://t.co/2MFnmhjttn”>pic.twitter.com/2MFnmhjttn — The Collector⚒️ (@TheCollector198) August 21, 2019

“Finally a studio standing up for themselves respecting themselves. <3 great=”” job=”” sony=”” and=”” i=”” can=”” t=”” wait=”” on=”” what=”” you=”” will=”” do=”” next=”” with=”” the=”” character=”” p=””>

Damage Control

Others are not buying what Sony is selling, and are saying it’s just damage control after they decided not to meet Disney’s current wants contract wise.

it really wasnt. Disney wanted more money. and deservedly so launching spidey into a billion dollar franchise. sony didnt want to pony up. so they balked. this is just damage control. pure and simple. — Daryn Modien 🇨🇦 (@Djaym0) August 21, 2019

“it really wasnt. Disney wanted more money. and deservedly so launching spidey into a billion dollar franchise. sony didnt want to pony up. so they balked. this is just damage control. pure and simple.”

Give Him Back

Other fans just want Sony to go ahead and give back the web-slinger to Marvel Studios, though that is just not going to happen anytime soon.

Give Spider-Man back to Marvel — Bag (@bag_bombastic) August 21, 2019

“Give Spider-Man back to Marvel”

Stan The Man

One fan just wants peace and a united front between the two studios, and they shared a GIF of Stan Lee scolding them from Heaven to make the point.

“Don’t Make Me Come Down There You Punk”.

Sony Isn’t To Blame

Other fans are not buying that Sony is to blame, and put the blame instead on Disney for asking for so much of the profits, which according to initial reports was int he 50% range.

Disney got greedy and yet some how Sony is to blame. — Robbie Gable (@DanteMaxwell89) August 21, 2019

“Disney got greedy and yet some how Sony is to blame.”

Boycott Sony

Some are calling for a Sony boycott for finding a way to “ruin” Spider-Man a third time.

THIS IS FOR RUINING SPIDER-MAN A THIRD FUCKING TIME!!! #BoycottSony pic.twitter.com/WMMLnCltJp — Dodge Ram Owner (@RamLover69) August 21, 2019

“THIS IS FOR RUINING SPIDER-MAN A THIRD FUCKING TIME!!! #BoycottSony”