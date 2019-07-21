Spider-Man: Far From Home Actor Reportedly Kicked Out of Comic-Con Party

We all know that Flash Thompson is a big jerk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, constantly bullying Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But the actor who plays him Tony Revolori seems nothing like his character, coming across as a generally nice person. And yet that didn’t stop him from getting kicked out from a party at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

According to a report from Page Six, Revolori was at the Hard Rock Hotel’s rooftop bar Float, attending the closing night party for Entertainment Weekly alongside other actors at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The actor apparently climbed a small tree at the party in an attempt to get some pictures of the crown. Just like Flash, always doing it for the ‘Gram…

The party’s security guards didn’t appreciate this, according to the report, and quickly escorted Revolori out of the party once he climbed down. Revolori was reportedly apologetic and complied, though his reps have yet to respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Revolori has spoken at length about his appreciation for being able to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently gushed about his experience meeting Stan Lee, who reaffirmed to the young actor that he’s perfect for the part of playing Flash Thompson on the big screen. Revolori briefly spoke with Lee at a Comic-Con before Spider-Man: Homecoming, when Lee made a huge impact on him.

“I had to go do press or something like that, so I had to leave. But before I left, he gave me — he stopped me and he said ‘Wait one moment.’ And the guy came back with a issue of Spider-Man that was the issue where Flash Thompson shows you how much he admires Spider-Man, how he lost his legs, and then ultimately becomes Agent Venom.”

Added Revolori, “And he wrote a couple of words on the comic and he signed it for me and he was like, ‘Here you go. And I know the fans can be terrible but for what it’s worth I think you’re going to be the best Flash.’ And, I mean, he didn’t have to say anything like that, but it made me well up. There was definitely a tear in my eye. And I thought you know, ‘He could just be saying this’ but he was genuine and it really, it hit home. So after that, it kind of felt like people could say whatever they want to say. Here’s the man who created the character and he said it was okay.”

