New Spider-Man: Far From Home Synopsis Leans on Avengers: Endgame Events

A new synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home has been released and it is leaning on the recent events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the two most recent Avengers movies. With Peter Parker having played key roles in both, it’s no surprise the character’s next big screen outing will be influenced by the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow. Major spoilers!

The new synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home reads: “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

As teased in the most recent trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker will be feeling the effects of Iron Man’s death throughout the movie. While characters such as Nick Fury and Happy Hogan will be present, it will be on Peter Parker to carry the torch which Tony Stark had hoped to pass on to him.

“Obviously Tony is a big part of Peter’s life,” Spider-Man: Far From Home executive producer Eric Carroll said during ComicBook.com’s visit to the film’s London said. “He’s not actually in this film, but his presence is very much felt and [Peter] still obviously references the fact that this is the suit Tony gave him. Tony and Happy sort of help him out in ways along this movie. So, he’s very present, he’s just not in the movie.”

Happy actor Jon Favreau shared a similar sentiment. Tony has the resources of all of Stark from when he created the suit for him,” Favreau said. “It’s a fun balance but honestly, as I go through it I get pages the morning of. I’m like, ‘Okay, so what’s going on here?’ I can kind of piece it together and then I look in the makeup trailer of all the head shots and the names of all the characters, and I can put together what I think the movie’s about. I could guess with you. I can’t speak for that. I don’t know anything.”

Perhaps having learned from developing a reputation for dropping spoilers, Spider-Man star Tom Holland was discreet in his description of how Avengers: Endgame impacts the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, considering the set visit took place several months prior to Endgame’s release.

“The reason I’m so strict on myself is because I know what everyone wants to know, right?” Holland said. “And it’s so epic that I would be very upset with myself if I gave away some of the things that are to come. But for us, it’s important to look at what’s happened in the past in the MCU, and make sure that [those events are] still relevant, and still present throughout the film. So lots of conversations have been had about throwing ideas back to what happens… So it’s still very much a present factor of this film, and it’s something that will resonate with audiences massively.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.