Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Biggest Tell Was Hidden In The Marketing

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home held some substantial secrets and reveals, but it appears one of the biggest ones was actually given away early on, at least if you did a little detective work and compared it to the original trailer. One Marvel fan on Reddit did just that and picked up on a key difference between the trailer and the film, and it gives away that second end credits scene if you’re paying attention. Spoilers incoming for Spider-Man: Far From Home by the way, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve been warned.

During the scene where Spider-Man is talking to Nick Fury about Mysterio, the trailer has Fury saying “Beck is from Earth, just not ours.” That’s the version all the marketing contained, but the final version in the film holds one key difference.

In the final version Fury instead says “Becky is from Earth, just not yours.” That’s a relatively minor difference, but when you think about that the end credits scene reveals the Skrull Talos has been impersonating Fury throughout the entire film, it makes a lot of sense. Talos slipped up and said “yours” and not “ours”, because he isn’t from Earth like Peter is.

That’s not the only odd thing Talos says as Fury throughout the movie, but because this is so early on if you remembered the trailer’s version you would immediately be suspicious.

It is revealed that Fury has been on a ship in space overseeing a larger operation and working with the Skrulls we met back in Captain Marvel, and during this time Talos has been representing Fury on Earth. We get the hint of a much larger operation in space, though we don’t learn much more, and it seems we’ll have to wait for another Spider-Man film in the series to explain more.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.