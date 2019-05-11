Spider-Man: Far From Home Projected to Score $200M+ 6-Day Domestic Launch

Spider-Man: Far From Home could score a $90-$120 million three-day domestic opening weekend and a $190-$230m six-day when the Homecoming sequel swings into theaters July 2, according to long range tracking reported by Box Office Pro.

Creatively produced by Disney-owned Marvel Studios and bankrolled by Sony Pictures, Far From Home looks to see a hefty bump from its ties to Marvel Studios’ behemoth blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which has assembled a $2.3 billion box office as it closes in on unseating James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Sony, who handles marketing on the solo Spider-Man Marvel Cinematic Universe entries, hasn’t shied away from the Avengers connection: a spoiler-heavy second trailer premiered Monday displays the Spidey sequel as an Endgame epilogue, following Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he navigates superhero life without the armored guiding hand of mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

Also teased is the potential handling of the Multiverse, as purported superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) claims to hail from another Earth, displaced after Infinity Stone-powered snaps tore a hole in reality.

Box Office Pro expects such ties to lend a hefty bump to Far From Home, mirroring the effect the Avengers films had on the Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor franchises.

Also noted as a bonus is the web weaved by Homecoming, which earned $334.2m domestically and $880m worldwide, and a charismatic and well-received performance by Holland, who has appeared in two Avengers blockbusters since he last headlined his own solo movie.

Other plusses are the addition of Gyllenhaal’s intriguing Mysterio and returning favorites Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Marisa Tomei as Parker’s Aunt May, and Jacob Batalon and Zendaya as Parker’s best friends and classmates.

Far From Home also holds the distinction of having its well-received second trailer be Sony’s most-viewed in studio history at 135m+ views in its first 24 hours, besting the first trailer and Homecoming as Sony’s most successful online trailer.

Box Office Pro further notes the Jon Watts-directed Spidey sequel has Trailer Impact surveys on par with Captain Marvel at the same point in the pre-release cycle. Of viewers polled, 63% are “definitely interested” in Far From Home, while another 27% are “interested” with just under 60 days until release. (Captain Marvel soared to a $1.21 billion global take.)

Should Far From Home reach similar heights, it would be the first Spider-Man movie to crack a billion. (2007’s Spider-Man 3 was closest at $890 million.)

The only cons currently working against Spidey are Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 4, out June 21, expected to provide competition and aim for young moviegoers during its third weekend. Disney’s anticipated The Lion King, from Iron Man director Jon Favreau, will also prove a mighty competitor as the “live-action” re-imagining of the beloved animated Disney classic is poised to sit atop Pride Rock as a major blockbuster when it opens July 19.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2.

