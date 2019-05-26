Spider-Man: Far From Home Tracking for Huge $120 Million Opening

Long range tracking has Sony-Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home webbing up a domestic $120 million opening weekend when it swings into U.S. theaters July 2 (via Box Office).

That early number would give the Jon Watts-directed film the fifth highest July opening, unseating its predecessor, Spider-Man: Homecoming, which opened to $117m in early July 2017.

Warner Bros. holds the top three spots with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($169m), 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises ($160m), and 2008’s The Dark Knight ($158m). Disney is in fourth place with 2006’s Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Man’s Chest.

Spider-Man 3 still holds the record for biggest Spidey opening: the Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire blockbuster earned $151m in its opening weekend when it kicked off the summer movie season in May 2007. To date, it’s still the highest grossing Spider-Man movie worldwide at $890m, just ahead of Homecoming‘s $880m global haul.

Even earlier projects previously published by Box Office Pro predicted Far From Home could open to a $90-$120m three-day domestic opening weekend and a $190-$230m six-day. Picking up almost immediately from where Avengers: Endgame left off, Far From Home is poised for a bump from its ties to the $2 billion-plus grosser.

Sony Pictures has capitalized on Far From Home‘s status as an Endgame epilogue: its second trailer, the first released in the wake of Endgame, highlighted Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) struggles in the wake of the death of mentor Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and was sure to emphasize this film will explore the aftermath of a post-snap world.

Box Office Pro previously noted that second trailer was Sony’s most-viewed in studio history at 135m+ views in its first 24 hours, and Trailer Impact surveys reported Far From Home was on par with Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel at the same point in the pre-release cycle: 63% of viewers polled are “definitely interested” while another 27% are “interested.” Captain Marvel went on to win $1.21 billion worldwide.

“You don’t get to see any of the fallout in Endgame, and we get to explore that in our movie. It’s really interesting and fun,” Watts previously told Fandango. When exploring the post-Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe, Watts used the friendly neighborhood superhero to “get that ground-level perspective to show you what it would look like if all these crazy things had happened.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.