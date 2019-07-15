Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Clears Up Avengers: Endgame “Plot Hole”

Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts clarifies his stars were only playing coy when they said Avengers: Endgame caused the “biggest plot hole of all time” during a cast appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I think they were just afraid of spoiling it. They didn’t know what they were allowed to say and not say,” Watts told Huffington Post, adding he was in the audience during the taping but could do nothing to clear up confusion at the time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was like, ‘Guys, come on. Explain it. It sounds like you don’t know what we’re talking about.’”

When host Jimmy Kimmel asked why Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and friends were still in high school after being “blipped” back to life following a five-year period where they were erased from existence by Thanos (Josh Brolin), Holland and co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Cobie Smulders and Jake Gyllenhaal played dumb.

“Why… why are we still in high school?” Holland said. Added Batalon, “I mean, it might be one of the biggest plot holes of all time.”

Smulders joked she didn’t “want to pull that thread.” Gyllenhaal said only, “What? Sorry?”

The five-year time jump, which was not reversed when Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) willed the blipped back into existence, is addressed when Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) explains Midtown High students were forced to restart the school year. It’s just one of the many questions raised by the snap that gets addressed in Far From Home, which explores the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shortly after the events of Endgame.

“There are so many ideas we had. I was talking to [Avengers writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely] about twins. We were talking about what would happen if one twin blipped out. It’d still be twins, but one of them would be five years older, which would be really strange,” Watts said.

“Thanos said all living entities, all living beings, half of all of them, so does that include bacteria? Did half of the stomach bacteria inside of you disappear and people get really sick?”

Because Far From Home didn’t have time to explore such far-reaching questions, “We just stuck with the ones that made sense in our story,” Watts added.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing. Avengers: Endgame releases on Digital HD July 30 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 13.