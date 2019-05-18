Spider-Man: Far From Home Promo Confirms Peter Parker’s Secret Identity Revealed

Nueva mini promo de SPIDER-MAN FAR FROM HOME pic.twitter.com/gIxHb4L9HR — MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) May 17, 2019

A new promo for Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Peter admitting that his secret identity may be compromised. The short ad for Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Ned (Jacob Batalon) surprised to find Peter (Tom Holland) in his Spider-Man stealth suit in a room with MJ (Zendaya). Peter tells Ned that he told MJ about his secret identity, but MJ is quick to clarify that she figured it out on her own. You can watch the scene above.

The film sees Spidey traveling to other countries, as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has in the past discussed. “We film in London,” Feige said. “We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen. “Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

According to the synopsis for the film, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson also return as their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now playing in theaters.