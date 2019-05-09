Spider-Man: Far From Home Costume Details Revealed

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans still have one more movie to look forward to in 2019: Spider-Man: Far From Home. The next installment in Peter Parker’s story is hitting theaters this summer, and ComicBook.com was lucky enough to visit the movie’s set. During the visit, we learned some information about Spidey’s new stealth suit from the man himself, Tom Holland.

“It’s awesome. It’s not actually capable of much. We stripped Spider-Man back and it’s now just him relying on his powers. But it is his ability to act as Spider-Man without the world knowing that Spider-Man is there. It’s just an idea that he has to keep his identity from his friends. It’s awesome, it’s really, really cool. I can go to the bathroom, which is a huge bonus, you know,” Holland joked.

The actor went on to share a hilarious anecdote in which he tried to scare his grandparents, but the crew was too nice for his shenanigans.

“It was so funny, we were doing this scene and my grandparents came to watch. And I’ve got the stealth suit on and they’re watching on the monitors and then I jump out the window of this building we’re filming in, and they actually had a big pontoon … not a pontoon … a big platform outside that I could jump out the window and land on. I was trying to convince the crew to … after I jump out the window, everyone rush the window and go, ‘No! Wait, wait, wait!,’ and scare my grandparents, but they wouldn’t do it. They wouldn’t do it. They thought it was too mean,” he explained.

You can see an image of the stealth suit here.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and feature the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2nd.

