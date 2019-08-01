Spider-Man: Far From Home Deleted Scene Revealed

Spider-Man: Far From Home marked the 23rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since its debut back in 2008, featuring a number of regular contributors both in front of and behind the cameras. The franchise regularly impresses audiences with its accomplishments, as the process of bringing these films to life is like a well-oiled machine. Despite the films regularly landing in theaters and becoming box office sensations, the films still go through a number of modifications when it comes to transitioning from script to screen. Cobie Smulders, who plays Maria Hill in the franchise, recently teased that a deleted scene showed off a bit more of her character’s personality.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Spider-Man: Far From Home

Both Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury make frequent appearances in the latest Spider-Man film, only for a post-credits scene to reveal that the pair had actually been replaced by Skrulls. With Soren impersonating Hill, some fans theorized that Hill’s attitude was much more subdued throughout the adventure due to being replaced, only for Smulders to reveal this was a conscious decision of her interpretation of the character, who had lost her patience after being killed and resurrected by the Infinity Gauntlet.

“When shooting this movie, I liked playing around with the idea that she was just over it,” Smulders shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s so exhausted, and she just came back from this blip to a mountain of paperwork on her desk. She has so much catching up to do, and she has to figure out who this Mysterio guy is and try to convince this kid to come along. There were some other scenes that got cut out as it used to open with Sam and I driving on a desert road, going to where you saw the first earth monster come up.”

She continued, “So, there were maybe some scenes that I shot that didn’t make it into the cut that spoke more to that [sass]. I was actually excited because once you go through the blip, what else is there? What are you worried about? You kinda died already. So, it was a fun energy to play somebody who just doesn’t care as much. ‘All right, I guess we’ll go after these elementals.’ I actually found it to be the most personality I’ve been able to show of hers.”

With Spider-Man: Far From Home still in theaters, it’s unknown if any of these deleted scenes featuring Hill’s sass will make it onto the Blu-ray.

