Spider-Man: Far From Home Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates Confirmed With Special Features

In the midst of the fallout from their split with Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has officially confirmed earlier reports that Spider-Man: Far From Home will hit digital on September 17th with Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD following on October 1st.

If you want to own what might be the last Spider-Man film made with Marvel’s input, the Digital, Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and DVD versions of the film are live on Amazon now with discounts of 35 – 36%. Pre-order customers will also receive codes for six Spider-Man digital comics from Comixology as a bonus (Amazing Spider-Man by Nick Spencer Vol. 1: Back To Basics issues 1&2, Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man Vol. 1: Into The Twilight issues 1&2 and Spider-Geddon issues 1&2.).

The home release includes over an hour of new content, including all-new short film “Peter’s To-Do List”. A clip from the short film is available below alogn with a complete list of special features.

New Original Short, Peter’s To – Do – List: Peter has a few errands to run before he can leave on his class trip.Teachers’ Travel Tips: Mr. Harrington & Mr. Dell present a few tips on how to traverse the European continent.

Stepping Up: Explore how Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, the ways Tom Holland transformed the character of Peter Parker, and what the future holds for Spider-Man.

Suit Up: The suit doesn’t make the hero – but it does play a big role in who they are and who they can become. This piece examines all of Peter’s different suits in the movie, and with behind the scenes footage, we see why some suits are better than others.

Far, FAR, Far from Home: The film’s illustrious locations serve story points and establish tone, but they’re also amazing to travel to! Hear from the cast on their experiences filming on-location.It Takes Two: A special look at the chemistry between Jon Watts and Tom Holland.Fury & Hill: MCU stalwarts Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury!

The Ginter-Riva Effect: A look at the villain sub-plot and how William Ginter-Riva ties Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back to the beginning of the MCU.

Thank You, Mrs. Parker: A look at Marisa Tomei’s reimagining of Aunt May, from Homecoming to Far From Home.

The Brother’s Trust: A quick look into some of the amazing work Tom Holland and his brothers have done through their charity, The Brothers Trust.

The Jump Off: Interviews with the cast & crew take us through all of the amazing stunts of Far From Home.Now You See Me: We examine the evolution of Mysterio and why Jake Gyllenhaal was the perfect fit for the role.

Stealthy Easter Eggs: Allow E.D.I.T.H. to reveal some of the hidden Easter Eggs you may have missed!

Select Scene Pre – Vis: A side by side comparison of the Pre-Vis with the film

Gag Reel & OutakesNever-Before-Seen Alternate & Extended Scenes

