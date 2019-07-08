Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Addresses Avengers: Endgame Question About Returned Snap Victims

Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts engaged in talks with Avengers: Endgame scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely about specifics surrounding Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap that erased half of all life in the universe, including what would happen when the “blipped” returned to life five years later.

Far From Home opens with a look at The Decimation through the lens of Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) high school, presenting footage of snapped victims turning to dust during a band performance. Five years later, after the Avengers successfully willed the blipped back to life, footage shows snap victims reviving in the exact spot they disappeared — in Far From Home, band members disrupt a basketball game when they reappear without warning.

It addressed, in part, a lingering question from Endgame: what would happen if the blipped couldn’t be returned to the same place they were last alive?

“What would happen to people in motion, if you’re in a car or in an airplane? Obviously, they didn’t blip back in the middle of the sky and fall to the Earth because so many people would die,” Watts told HuffPost.

“There are so many questions, but we just stuck with the ones that made sense in our story.”

For such complicated questions, including the safe returns of snapped air passengers, Watts joked, “I was like, you know what, I’m not going to touch that one.”

“That’s the thing. Everyone arrived back safely somehow,” Watts added. “I don’t think suddenly people were raptured back to Earth and plummeted into the ocean. That would not be the happy ending that [Tony Stark] was planning.”

While Far From Home only touches on the minutiae of a post-Endgame world, Watts was left with many questions for the Avengers writers.

“There are so many ideas we had,” Watts said. “I was talking to [Markus and McFeely] about twins. We were talking about what would happen if one twin blipped out. It’d still be twins, but one of them would be five years older, which would be really strange.”

He added, “Thanos said all living entities, all living beings, half of all of them, so does that include bacteria? Did half of the stomach bacteria inside of you disappear and people get really sick?”

During a June Q&A on Reddit, when asked if Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) was capable of returning the blipped to a safe place when using the Infinity Stones to will the trillions of lives back into existence, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed he could.

“We refer to the version of Hulk in Endgame as Smart Hulk,” Feige answered. “So, yes.”