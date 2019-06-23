Spider-Man: Far From Home Director Loves the Challenge of Working in the MCU

When Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures made a deal to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they agreed to make three solo films while allowing the Wall Crawler to appear in three separate movies in their franchise. After Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, that deal is almost finished.

Because Spider-Man has had to fit in to the greater overarching plan for the MCU, Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts has had to make sure his movies fit into Kevin Feige’s grand plans for the future. And while some filmmakers might not enjoy those kinds of restrictions, Watts made it clear that he embraces the challenge.

“It’s fun, because then it kind of becomes a creative challenge,” Watts said to ScreenRant. “I remember the first time I got the download of everything that was going to happen in Infinity War and Endgame. You’re sitting there listening and nodding, and you’re like, ‘OK. So everyone disappears from existence, and then they come back. Oh, but it’s five years later? OK, I see. And Tony Stark is dead? And what happens with Cap again? Okay, so he’s old because he went back… So how am I going to deal with that stuff?’”

Marvel Studios has lucked out in getting filmmakers so open to buying into their shared universe. If you recall, the DC Comics movies’ attempt to replicate the MCU’s success prompted studio execs to backtrack and allow directors to focus on their own movies — which makes Marvel’s accomplishments so much more impressive.

Watts expressed that it’s a challenge to play into the shared universe, but that it can make his film that much better.

“It’s a fun creative challenge to just be thrown into it and to have to juggle all those loose ends with the tone and the style and the arc of the movie that you want to make.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home will give us our first look at the MCU after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and we’ll finally get to see how Thanos’ snap affected the world AND the multiverse.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.