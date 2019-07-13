Why a Major Spider-Man: Homecoming Character Was Left Out of Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home brought back Peter Parker and his class for a European vacation. While most of Peter’s friends and extended family from Spider-Man: Homecoming returned in the sequel, there was one fan favorite that didn’t make it.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Donald Glover played Aaron Davis. In Marvel’s comics, Davis is the supervillain burglar known as the Prowler in the Ultimate Universe, as seen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Later, when the Ultimate Universe was folded into the main Marvel Universe, Davis was recast as a villainous version of the Iron Spider.

More important is that he’s the uncle of Miles Morales, the Ultimate Spider-Man who was also the main character of Into the Spider-Verse. Fans hoped that Davis showing up in Homecoming meant the series’ story would continue to move towards Miles’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His absence from Far From Home calls those assumptions into question.

Spider-Man: Far From Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommars spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about Davis’s absence. They say they wanted to bring him back, but moving the action to Europe made it difficult to justify.

“We definitely considered that,” McKenna says. “We definitely thought, ‘How great it would be to bring back Aaron Davis again.’ Other considerations come in. We went down that road a little bit, then the movie really spent such little time in Queens and gets to Europe pretty quickly. Some ideas you just have to give up.”

Sommars adds, “That’s really what it came down to. We loved that character and we wanted to do it, but we just wanted to get out of New York and get on the trip as soon as possible. There were several things we would have loved to do in New York before he left, but we just didn’t have time.”

Davis being absent from Far From Home doesn’t mean he won’t return in the future. It also doesn’t mean that Miles won’t debut at some point. Far From Home director Jon Watts admitted in an interview that he was envious of Into the Spider-Verse for beating him to the punch.

“I was jealous, I wanted to do the Miles story, too,” Watts said. “But it’s one of those situations that they did it so beautifully that you can’t be mad. You just have to sit back and enjoy it.”

Do you want to see Donald Glover return as Aaron Davis in a future Spider-Man movie? What about Miles Morales make his live-action debut? Let us know what you think in the comments. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.