Spider-Man: Far From Home Easter Eggs and Post-Credits Breakdown Video

Spider-Man: Far From Home has dropped in theaters, loaded with Easter eggs and references to the past, present, and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The final film of Marvel’s Infinity Saga comes along as an epilogue to Avengers: Endgame but also introduces countless opportunities for new stories going forward. In ComicBook.com’s Recap to the Rescue video above, hosted by Brandon Davis and edited by Nick Floyd, exclusive intel from the team behind Spider-Man: Far From Home is accompanied by expert analysis, catching the film’s major Easter eggs and teases.

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home follow. Major spoilers!

For example, Spider-Man: Far From Home almost included a cameo from Anthony Mackie, debuting the first look at Falcon as Captain America. The video above includes the interview in which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and executive producer Eric Carroll break down such intel. “We briefly talked about bringing in Falcon as Captain America at the end, like maybe once Peter’s arced, and he’s sort of like leading the team, like maybe he calls in a favor,” Carroll explains. “But we also thought it was really important to the arc of this movie that there not be other Avengers available to Nick Fury or Peter, so he’d have to step up and do it himself.”

However, the film did feature several Easter eggs, such as movie titles referencing characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Peter’s flight to Europe, he had movie options like Heart of Iron, telling the story of Tony Stark but also referencing Iron Heart, the Riri Williams version of Iron Man from Marvel Comics.

Other eagle-eyed fans in the comment section of the video above noted that Peter Parker mirrored Captain America in the final battle Avengers: Endgame when he was fighting drones on London’s Tower Bridge. Spider-Man is seen charging into battle with the Tower Bridge sign as a shield and swinging a piece of a drone as a weapon, almost identically to how Captain America charged towards Thanos with his shield and Thor’s hammer.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.