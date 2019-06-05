Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland Drops Major Spoiler About Film’s Villains

There’s a thick shroud of mystery surrounding the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home, especially in light of it serving as an epilogue to the events of Avengers: Endgame. Well, Spider-Man star Tom Holland is a notorious source of spoilers, and he may have just dropped a big one about Far From Home‘s villains, a group of “Elementals,” aka big monsters each themed after a different elemental resource (water, fire, air, earth).

Here’s what Tom Holland revealed, while doing a recent event to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tom Holland talking about Mysterio and spoiling something about

the Elementals 👀 #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/62d4G8YSHr — cosmic (@Q82004yousef1) May 27, 2019

“Mysterio in this movie is actually my new best friend. We team up together to fight these elemental creatures, because when Thanos snapped his fingers, these creatures came through the dimensional rift.”

The big potential SPOILER there is that these elemental creatures are potentially the result of Thanos causing The Snap (or “The Decimation”) with the Infinity Gauntlet. If this is indeed the case, then the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be affected in way we can only begin to guess. As for this whole “dimensional rift” business: the question is, what dimension would’ve been affected by The Snap, and what else could be lurking in that place?

However, before we go too far down the rabbit hole of speculative theory, there’s still another possibility here: Tom Holland, king of spoilers, may not be dropping the spoilers we all assume he is. He could be actively misleading fans, to protect the true story at the heart of Spider-Man: Far From Home. After all, we know that Mysterio is classically a villain who traffics in misdirection and illusion; despite footage of Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio claiming to be from an alternate universe, it could all be smokescreen: just one big trick that Mysterio is pulling off to present himself as a hero. The “Elementals” could end up being high-grade special effects or other technical wizardry, which is something that Mysterio has done before in the comics.

Assuming Holland was telling the truth, Spider-Man: Far From Home could be taking a massive risk with this storyline. Spider-Man: Homecoming worked so effectively because it was mostly focused on the smaller story of a teenage kid trying to balance the demands of high school life with the desire to become a greater hero than he had been before. This proposed storyline for Far From Home runs the risk of falling into the trap that a several MCU sequels have: focusing too much on universe expansion, instead of a solid narrative and character arc.

How do you feel about this proposed storyline for Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release in 2021.