Spider-Man: Far From Home Fan Art Imagines Daredevil as Peter Parker’s Lawyer

After the shocking events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker is left in a terrible spot that could throw his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe into jeopardy. While the Wall Crawler managed to save the day, he did suffer a huge setback and it will be interesting to see how he manages to pick up the pieces.

There is one other character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe who is equipped to help him, and fans are already imagining seeing these two heroes share the same space. If you’ve seen Spider-Man: Far From Home, you probably know that we’re talking about Daredevil.

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

When the credits run in the film, fans are treated to a stinger that features the triumphant return of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, this time as an Alex Jones-esque figure who reveals Spider-Man’s secret identity as Peter Parker.

Ever since that major revelation, many fans have have taken to social media to campaign for the inclusion of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil from the Netflix series to take part in the new Spider-Man movie. Who else but a lawyer with his own secret identity can put this particular genie back in the bottle?

One reddit user posted his imagining of the two heroes teaming up in the court room, with Cox and Tom Holland fulfilling the roles. Take a look in the image below.

While the character of Daredevil remains off limits for the next year and a half after Netflix cancelled the series, fans are hopeful he could make a return (with Cox reprising the role) in a future film.

But as for that major twist at the end of the film, Spider-Man: Far From Home co-writer Erik Sommers admitted they have big ideas for the new status quo.

“The exciting thing for us is that it just opens up a whole new possibility of stories you can tell in the same way that introducing Peter in the early films into the MCU, skipping Uncle Ben and everything and just introducing him into the world and developing a relationship with Tony Stark, opened up a whole new suite of opportunities for stories,” Sommer said to ComicBook’s Brandon Davis. “This does too, that’s really exciting.”

We’ll see how this sets up the future of the franchise, but for now fans can go watch Spider-Man: Far From Home in theaters now.