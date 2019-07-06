Spider-Man: Far From Home Fan Theory Says SPOILER Is Still Alive

There’s no shortage of iconic villains in the Spider-Man franchise, but few have been as menacing, manipulative, and entertaining as Marvel Studios‘ latest foe in Mysterio . Jake Gyllenhaal‘s big superhero movie debut cemented him as one of the best, though it’s unclear if he’ll return to reprise the role anytime soon. In fact, it would be a huge surprise if he did considering everything that happened in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

But one fan has a great idea about how it could happen, and it borrows from a popular comic book storyline from Marvel’s recent history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home below.

Now, anyone with a modicum of knowledge of the Spider-Man franchise would not be surprised that Gyllenhaal’s character turned out to be the bad guy. And the twist of his villainous reveal is actually straight from his first appearance in the pages of Marvel Comics, when he manipulated the public into believing he’s a hero.

But then his confrontation with Spider-Man exposed him as a fraud and his plan backfired, ending with the death of Quentin Beck. Or did it? This fan has other ideas.

Considering the revisionist history of the Spider-Man movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Mysterio to be revealed alive in a future film. They retconned the Vulture getting screwed by Tony Stark after the events of Avengers, and they retconned Mysterio being screwed by Tony Stark after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

And the whole “robot” idea might seem a bit wacky, but it does have precedence in the comics. Mysterio was a villain teased throughout Bendis’ run on Ultimate Spider-Man, though his quest for the Zodiac Key and his intentions were never fully explored until Peter Parker’s death in that universe. After he was succeeded by Miles Morales, the 616 version of Peter Parker hopped over to the Ultimate Universe and teamed up with this new Spider-Man to stop Mysterio.

The comic miniseries Spider-Men revealed that Mysterio in the Ultimate Universe and Mysterio in the 616 Universe were one and the same, but that the original version was operating as his Ultimate counterpart in this alternate reality. Using technology and a portal, Mysterio operated a drone that allowed him to work in the Ultimate Universe until the two Spider-Men ultimately stopped him.

So is there a chance for Mysterio to reappear in the future? We hope so, but for now, you can catch him in Spider-Man: Far From Home now playing in theaters.