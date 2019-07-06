Spider-Man: Far From Home Has Higher Audience Rating Than All Spider-Man and MCU Movies

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the best-received Spider-Man movie and Marvel Cinematic Universe movie by audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Far From Home carries a 97% user score after 20,710 ratings, topping Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (93%, 16,983 ratings), Spider-Man: Homecoming (88%, 106,222 ratings), Spider-Man 2 (82%, 1.1 million ratings) and The Amazing Spider-Man (77%, 815,000 ratings).

2007’s Spider-Man 3 is worst-received at 51% from 2.2m ratings, below Spider-Man (67%, 34.2m ratings) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (64%, 221,702 ratings).

In terms of reception from critics, Best Animated Picture Oscar winner Spider-Verse is best received at 97%, trailed by Spider-Man 2 (93%), Homecoming and Far From Home (tied at 92%), and Spider-Man (90%). In sixth place is Amazing Spider-Man (72%), just ahead of Spider-Man 3 (63%) and Amazing Spider-Man 2 (52%).

According to critics, Amazing Spider-Man 2 is the worst Spider-Man movie; among moviegoers, that designation goes to Spider-Man 3.

Though its score is expected to fluctuate as Far From Home is just days into its worldwide release, the overseas-set Spidey currently stands as the best-received MCU movie by audiences: its 97% tops Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Guardians of the Galaxy (tied at 92%), as well as Iron Man, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame (all at 91%).

Following are Captain America: Civil War (89%), Spider-Man: Homecoming (88%), Thor: Ragnarok (87%), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (87%), Ant-Man (86%), Doctor Strange (86%) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (83%).

Sub ’80s scores include Black Panther (79%), Iron Man 3 (78%), Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Ant-Man and the Wasp (tied at 76%), Captain America: The First Avenger (74%), Iron Man 2 (72%) and The Incredible Hulk (70%).

The only Marvel Studios movie with a “rotten” audience score is Captain Marvel (55%), famously targeted in a review bomb that ultimately inspired changes on the Rotten Tomatoes website; now only verified ticket purchasers can affect audience ratings.

Again directed by Homecoming helmer Jon Watts and reteaming stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, this time alongside franchise newcomer Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, Far From Home swung into theaters July 2 to win a $309m global haul. Its $25.2m Independence Day performance was the second-best of all time, behind only Michael Bay’s 2007 Transformers ($29m).

