Spider-Man: Far From Home Chinese Trailer Released: “Sometimes They Die”

As if Avengers: Endgame wasn’t heartbreaking enough, it looks like the next adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, is going to really lean into the suffering of Peter Parker. After losing his friend and mentor Tony Stark, Peter is clearly struggling with his duties as Spider-Man, and a newly released Chinese trailer for Far From Home highlights the pain he’s going through.

The majority of the trailer sees Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Mysterio, who is being set up as a potential ally to Spider-Man and Fury, talking to Peter about how hard it is to be a hero. He tells the young man that, even if you win the battles you’re a part of, sometimes the people you’re trying to protect will die anyway. At that moment, there’s a shot of Peter looking at an Iron Man memorial, and it all hits home. You can watch the full Chinese trailer in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though Tony Stark lost his life in Avengers: Endgame, his presence will be very much a part of Spider-Man: Far From Home, influencing many of the decisions that Peter makes throughout the movie.

During a visit to the set of Far From Home last year, producer Eric Carroll spoke to press about the Tony’s influence on Peter in Far From Home.

“His presence is very much felt. And [Peter] still obviously references this is the suit Tony gave him,” Carroll said. “Tony and Happy help him out in many ways along this movie — he’s very present, he’s just not in the movie.”

In place of Tony Stark, Peter will have the help of SHIELD director Nick Fury, as well as Iron Man’s best friend Happy Hogan. Both MCU veterans will look to guide Spider-Man as he becomes one of the new faces of the Avengers.

Are you excited for Spider-Man: Far From Home? What do you think will happen in the movie? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.