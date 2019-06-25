Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Suggests Apple Goes Under During Marvel Cinematic Universe Time Jump

One of the biggest questions hanging over the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers: Endgame is how Thanos’ Snap in Avengers: Infinity War – and its reversal in Avengers: Endgame – has affected the larger MCU. In particular, the five-year time jump between the Snap and its reversal has left a lot of questions on the table, and Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the first MCU film to have to deal with it.

During the press junket for Spider-Man: Far From Home, stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon revealed one aspect of the film’s production that was problematic: the type of iPhones people use!

Yes, Peter Parker and friends are sporting the latest iPhoneX’s in Spider-Man: Far From Home – the only problem is those phones would arguably be several years outdated by the time that those who vanished in The Snap made their return!

Well, Spider-Man franchise star Tom Holland had a convenient explanation to offer for why iPhones wouldn’t have changed in the time between The Snap and its reversal: because losses of The Snap forced Apple to essentially close up shop! Check out what Holland had to say on the subject, during the press junket for Spider-Man: Far From Home:

“I love that we jump five years into the future, but the phones we use are still the same. Like they didn’t upgrade the phones in five years? Like Hologram phones at that point, or something.”

Holland’s co-star Zendaya tried to offer the idea that the clean up effort in the aftermath of The Snap, plus the elimination of half the customer base, halted progress on things like Apple’s phone upgrades. Holland took that speculative baton and ran with it, further suggesting that, “in the future, Apple goes under.”

The cast jokes that in light of Apple’s downfall, the MCU will see the rise of “Sony Phones.” It’s all just jokes and actors filling backstory for their characters, here, but it will in fact be a legitimate challenge for the MCU to explain all this. Not only are MCU fans combing over every detail of the post-Snap era, but apparently the Marvel actors are kind of locked into those finer details, as well.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige had this to say about how Spider-Man: Far From Home will bring Marvel’s Infinity Saga to an end, during his interview with Fandango:

“We’ve been working for many years on Infinity War and Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Those were the films that were culminating the entire Infinity Saga of the MCU. And as we were working on Endgame we realized that the true end of the entire Infinity Saga, the final film of Phase 3, had to be Spider-Man: Far From Home, because — spoiler — we lose Tony Stark at the end of Endgame.

The relationship between Peter Parker and Tony Stark is so special over the five films that Tom Holland has portrayed Spider-Man in the MCU, that we needed to see where his journey went, and see how does Spider-Man step out of the shadow of his mentor, Tony Stark, and become the true hero that he was always meant to be. And it’s for that reason that Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are essentially two pieces of the same story, and it’s not over yet until Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

